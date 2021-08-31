Wildfire smoke is once again blanketing western Colorado early this week, but expected moisture caused by the remnants of Hurricane Nora should drive the smoke out for a bit, according to the National Weather Service.
Smoke started to appear in the area late last week and was very noticeable by Sunday morning, according to Tom Renwick, senior meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Grand Junction.
“Like we’ve been having all summer, the smoke is coming from those fires out in California,” Renwick said Monday.
According to the Incident Information System, several fires in northern California are burning more than 100,000 acres, including the Dixie Fire (771,183 acres), the Caldor Fire (177,260 acres), the Monument Fire (167,746 acres), the McFarland Fire (122,653 acres) and the Beckwourth Complex Fire (105,670 acres).
The Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook Monday because of the smoke.
Grand Junction’s air quality level was reported as moderate Monday by the U.S. Air Quality Index because of ozone levels.
“Those things are putting out so much smoke,” Renwick said of the fires. “It’s ridiculous.”
The smoke is expected to linger until Wednesday, when a period of heavy moisture sent up from the Gulf of Mexico is to arrive, Renwick said.
That moisture is expected to last into Thursday.
After the wet period, it’s hard to say whether the smoke will move back in, Renwick said, but he wouldn’t be surprised if it does.
Aside from Wednesday’s expected deluge, there isn’t any moisture in the forecast for the near future, Renwick said.
Temperatures will be lower during Wednesday’s rain, he said, but are expected to climb into the 90s this weekend.
At least fall is coming, Renwick said.