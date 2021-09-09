Wildfire smoke is once again blanketing the Grand Valley, and once again the smoke is from California and Oregon, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS issued an air quality advisory for wildfire smoke in western Colorado from 9 a.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. today and Mesa County Public Health issued an air quality advisory from Tuesday through today.
NWS Grand Junction meteorologist Tom Renwick said the smoke is still coming from large fires in northern California and central Oregon, and it appears to be sticking around, at least in the short term.
The largest of the fires in those areas, the Dixie Fire in northern California, is burning 922,192 acres, according to the Incident Information System.
Models show the smoke staying put through at least Friday, Renwick said.
After that, there is a weak system expected to move through the area Friday and Saturday, but that probably won’t amount to much in terms of dissipating the smoke.
Basically, Renwick said, the smoke is going to continue to be a nuisance until the fires go out.
“We’re just stuck,” he said.