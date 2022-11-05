The Mesa County Valley School District 51 Board of Education is scheduled to vote Nov. 15 whether to approve a new system of small Montessori schools in the Grand Valley.
Wildflower Montessori Public Schools of Colorado (WMPSC) is applying for four small charter sites in the valley through District 51 that would offer classes from pre-kindergarten through the sixth grade.
The board heard from Wildflower representatives in August, received a presentation on the District Accountability Committee’s (DAC) and administration’s application review at its work session this past Tuesday, and held a public meeting for community feedback on the potential new schools Wednesday night — with a second public meeting on the subject taking place at 9 a.m. this morning at the board’s coffee event at Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School.
While the board has much to consider before the final vote, the feedback they’ve received from the community about Wildflower has been overwhelmingly positive.
At Wednesday night’s public meeting, board members Angela Lema and Kari Sholtes received endorsement after endorsement for bringing Wildflower to Mesa County. One such endorsement came from Kelly Carpenter, an assistant teacher at Monument View Montessori Charter School in Fruita, which is currently the only Montessori school in the area.
Carpenter’s young daughter goes to Monument View, which offers classes from preschool through the third grade. She said her daughter feels pride in her accomplishments at school because of the Montessori teaching method’s emphasis on individualized, hands-on learning.
“Comparing the Montessori system to my own education, I’m kind of jealous,” Carpenter said.
Grand Junction High School graduate Dirk Petersen said he wished he could have had the opportunity to attend a Montessori school during his upbringing.
“I think a Montessori charter offers the possibility of creating a diversity in our educational system in the valley,” Petersen said. “Just having a greater breadth of choices is always a wonderful opportunity and a wonderful option.”
Jenny Brey, a reading interventionist with District 51, and her son, Easton, addressed Lema and Sholtes about the benefits of the Montessori method.
Brey once served as Easton’s kindergarten teacher at Monument View and has the perspective of having worked both in the Montessori and public school systems.
“I really love Montessori because every child works at their own pace and they work on what they need to work on, not things they already do know how to work on, so everybody’s learning something constantly and nobody’s sitting around doing nothing,” Easton said.
“Speaking of the difference between a traditional public school and a Montessori method, the biggest difference, in my experience, is that kids who are in that Montessori environment are intrinsically motivated. They have this desire to want to learn,” Jenny added.
“It’s encouraged and it’s fostered by this environment where, in a public school, there’s little slips that teachers give out to kids to encourage and motivate them. Kids get candy for motivation or their picture... They get all of these external motivators, but at the end of the day, if you remove those motivators, the kids aren’t going to be excited about learning. They’re excited about getting something.”
Emma Reicks, an emerging teacher leader with WMPSC who grew up in the Grand Valley, spoke to The Daily Sentinel about the feedback she’s received about the prospects of Wildflower coming to the region. She said a desire for more hands-on learning opportunities for children has been a common theme, adding that Wildflower would be specially equipped to address that need, as one of the core tenants of Montessori learning is that “students learn with their hands.”
Parents also expressed a need for more small schools to offer a different experience from some of the sprawling campuses in the valley.
“When I was engaging with the community and listening to families, that’s a characteristic for desired schools that came up quite a bit: ‘We’d love to see a small school. We’d love to see a more intimate learning environment that really blurs that connection between home and school,’ ” Reicks said.
She also realized that there’s a local desire for more individualization in schools.
“When I was a teacher, I always wished that I had more time with my students,” Reicks said. “With the Montessori model, because it’s a mixed-age model, that allows us the opportunity to work with our students and their families for three years, so we have more time to get to know them and their individual strengths and tailor our instructions to their needs and their interests over that time period.”
In Tuesday’s application review, Dan Bunnell, one of District 51’s area directors, and D51 Chief Academic Officer Jennifer Marsh presented a review of Wildflower’s application to the board, using the district’s criteria rubric to gauge where Wildflower stood locally on the facets that must be considered when approving a new charter school system.
The four ratings in the criteria rubric are “fully developed,” “mostly developed” “partially developed” and “not developed.” In the DAC’s application review, Wildflower rated as “mostly developed” in its enrollment policy and “partially developed” in evidence of support, parent and community engagement, waivers, employees, and discipline, expulsion and suspension.
The administration reviewed ratings and rated Wildflower as “mostly developed” in governance; “mostly to partially developed” in budget and finance; “partially developed” in educational programs, evaluating pupil performance, employees, evidence of support, facilities and operations, and school management; and “partially to not developed” in serving students with special needs.
However, many of those ratings can improve by the Nov. 15 vote as the DAC continues to evaluate how soon Wildflower could begin effectively operating and serving students in Mesa County.
WMPSC Board Chair Latia Henderson said Wildflower recently received the green light from the Colorado Charter School Institute to open micro-sites in Aurora. She’s hopeful that Wildflower will soon receive another green light, this time to expand west of the Rocky Mountains.
“We are working to create an ecosystem of four intentionally small, teacher-led charter sites in the Grand Valley where students pre-kindergarten through sixth grade and families can really connect together deeply and grow together through their school journey,” Henderson told The Daily Sentinel.