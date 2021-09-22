Land managers, nonprofit leaders and fire professionals are gathering this week for the Colorado Wildland Fire Conference to share ideas for how to prepare for and adapt to wildland fires.
The conference takes place about every 18 months and is organized by Fire Adapted Colorado, Grand Junction Fire Department spokesperson Ellis Thompson-Ellis said.
“Fire Adapted Colorado is kind of this umbrella organization that provides infrastructure and networking and support to local grass roots wildfire coalitions, restoration nonprofits, neighborhoods that are getting into preventing wildfire,” Thompson-Ellis said.
One of the kick off events of the conference was a tour of Colorado Parks and Wildlife land that has seen fire activity in riparian areas and where mitigation work has been done in the wildland urban interface.
“It’s about sharing lessons learned from fires,” Thompson-Ellis said. “It’s about sharing ways to engage your community with wildfire mitigation, success stories and sharing information between those networks.”
About 25 people met at the Connected Lakes area of the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park system to learn about some recent fire activity there. James M. Robb Colorado River State Park Manager Pete Firmin told the group how fast a 2019 fire on the Fourth of July had spread. It was originally started by a juvenile who was playing with fireworks during a particularly dry summer.
“It surprised me how quick it went,” Firmin said. “I was trying to control the pedestrian access going up that trail. I turned around and told people you can’t go up the draw, turned back around and an ember had landed and it was going.”
Firmin discussed with the group some of the mitigation work that was done in the park to remove ladder fuels like tamarisk and Russian olive and the safety precautions taken after the fire to take down many of the damaged cottonwood trees.
“Cottonwoods don’t react really well to fire,” Firmin said. “So that’s why we ended up dropping the trees within this area. It happened on July 4th and we had people wanting to come into the park passed the caution tape and everything immediately.”
Even measures to reduce fuels can come with some risk, which Firmin said they found out when one of the piles of wood chips from the tamarisk and Russian olive ignited during a brush fire. Almost 1 million gallons of water was needed to extinguish it, he said. They may have to resort to burying some of the material to make it safe.
The group asked questions about how to get buy-in from the public and why this year appeared to be a better year for the Grand Junction area compared to past years.
“This year we benefited from a relatively wet summer,” Firmin said. “That really helped, but if it’s a dry winter and a dry summer you’re going to be busy.”
There was even discussion of less conventional approaches to managing weeds and brush in park land like the utilization of goat herds. Fermin said he was looking into the possibility and found some members of the group even had connection with “goat people” they could set him up with.
“I’m looking at this stuff and mowing is difficult, the terrain is very difficult as far as that’s concerned,” Firmin said. “There are areas where I’m like, ‘Yeah, have at it goats.’” The conference will continue through Thursday and include keynote speakers.
“At this year’s conference we’ve got lessons learned from Cameron Peak and East Troublesome fires,” Thompson-Ellis said. “Grand Junction was selected in part because of Pine Gulch. The threat of wildfire in Colorado is real in a lot of different places and in a lot of different environments.”