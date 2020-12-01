“Tis the season for wildlife conflicts.”
Those were the words exclaimed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife Northwest spokesperson Randy Hampton on Monday.
He said wildlife officials were recently called to a situation near Craig in Moffat County that ended up being quite typical for this time of year.
“There was an incident over the weekend with dogs and deer in the Craig area. Nothing resulted in injuries,” he said. “So many people tell me my dog would never chase an elk or deer but it happens. I encourage people even if they’re out, to keep dogs leashed.”
In terms of the big-game animals that make Colorado home — deer, elk, moose and bighorn sheep — this time of year is their mating season or ‘rut’. Combined with the cooler weather and snow fall that pushes them down to lower elevations, wildlife sightings and wildlife-people interactions are more common.
There a lot of different ways wildlife and human or human lifestyle can come into contact with each other.
“I always caution people to be more careful this time of year because it can lead to more human-wildlife conflict. People that have Christmas decorations out and lights on open spaces, hammocks and sports nets … wildlife like to get tangled in those,” Hampton said.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks that when decorating homes, try to keep holiday lights and decorations out of reach of animals such as deer and elk.
While elk rut is typically earlier in the fall, deer rut is generally the final week of November to the first week of December. Colorado is also home to more than 7,000 bighorn sheep, the largest population in the west. Although sheep that winter in the Cameo area are Rocky Mountain bighorn and are currently in rut, desert bighorn can be found in Escalante and Dominguez Canyons and in Colorado National Monument and went through rut during the summer, Hampton said.
He added that this time of year is also a good reminder that the deer and elk bring along predators with them. Mesa County has already had some reports of mountain lions this year after 22 sightings last year. According to Hampton, a report was made in Fruita last month that a horse sustained injuries possibly from a mountain lion or other predator.
Hampton said it will be a few months until herd quantities are measured properly.
“We typically look at health of the herds during the winter months with flyovers from December through March,” Hampton explained. “That’s when we really do an assessment of the herd’s health.”
He didn’t expect the fires to have much of an impact.
“Fire’s impact for the most part is on the individual animal and not at the herd level,” he said.
Elk dispersal during the Cameron Peak Fire west of Fort Collins showed the fire never moved them off location.
“It didn’t make them run 50 miles in one direction or another. They kind of still just stayed there while there was active fire. My thought is there were islands of unburnt perimeter that the elk were using,” CPW wildlife biologist Angelique Curtis said.
The large wildfires did affect some hunting areas this year, including some areas closed because of the Pine Gulch Fire.
Hunting season is just about over in Colorado, with the majority of big-game hunting season concluded, Hampton said he’s been pleased with the reports he’s gotten so far.
“All indications are pretty good. With every other outdoor activity we’ve seen, COVID has driven more people to outdoor recreation,” Hampton said. “Anecdotally, it’s been a pretty good season.”