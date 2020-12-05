Wildlife managers, biologists, and researchers from Colorado Parks and Wildlife will be keeping busy this winter. Starting this month, CPW will be using helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft to capture and classify big game species.
Winter study work will feature operations to capture, assess, and collar elk, deer and pronghorn in the Bears Ears, White River, Roaring Fork, Steamboat Springs and Middle Park areas, according to a CPW press release.
The elk studies are in their second year of a six-year study. CPW is capturing and collaring adult female elk and calves to assess the health of herds, estimate survival rates, identify major sources of mortality, and evaluate the influence of human recreation on elk herds. Mule deer studies are also conducted annually to assess survival rates and monitor seasonal movements.
A pronghorn movement study is set to begin in Middle Park this winter, CPW reports. Forty female pronghorn will be captured and collared to assess migration patterns, herd connectivity, and seasonal movement patterns to aid in conservation efforts.
Winter classifications will take place December through February; utilizing helicopters and fixed-wing airplanes.
“Winter is the safest time to conduct capture work,” Nathaniel Rayl, a big game researcher for CPW, explained in the press release. “Cool ambient temperatures and moderate snow depths help prevent overheating and injury when capturing big game species with a helicopter.”
Northwest Colorado residents may see low flying aircraft during these surveys. Helicopters may be operating at low elevation and spend time in one area before moving on to the next survey area. CPW contractors and staff attempt to minimize noise or disruption to residential areas.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife manages more than 400,000 deer, nearly 300,000 elk, 82,000 pronghorn, about 3,000 moose and hundreds of other species. Management of big game species provides millions of dollars to Colorado’s economy each year through hunting revenues for communities and small businesses.
In addition, revenue from big-game hunting is responsible for the introduction, reintroduction, and conservation of dozens of non-game species in the state.