Will Jones’ latest venture has little to do with perfecting football techniques and strategies.
The director of Grand Valley Youth Football announced his candidacy for the Board of Education District D seat on July 28.
“I am not alien to the trials and tribulations young residents face as they travel through our local educational centers,” Jones wrote in the bio on his website. “My interactions with students and their parents alike is as a friend and confidante, and it has given me a sense of understanding that I feel would strengthen District 51.”
Jones is a native of Cheyenne, Wyoming. where he graduated from Cheyenne Central High School. He moved to Grand Junction more than 20 years ago.
Jones decided to run after feeling frustrated from what he perceives as a lack of communication from the board. Improving that is one of his goals, his bio said.
“Furthering that concept, I also want to continue to bridge the gaps that have been inherent in the education system nationwide for far too long in reference to minorities and their social and cultural upbringing,” he wrote.
“Truth needs to be the key element here, truth in unity and in diversity, with the idea that education should be equal in all facets rather than only as it applies to one or two ideologies.”
The District C and District E seats are also up for grabs.
In the former, the incumbent Trish Mahre, an attorney with the 21st Judicial District Attorneys Office, is running. Challenging her are Realtor Andrea Haitz and School District 51 custodian Austin DeWitt.
Running for District E is David Combs, a representative with Aspen National Collections, and Angela Lema, owner of The Salon Professional Academy.
Jones is running against Nick Allan, a former teacher who now works for Western Colorado Alliance.
The winner will replace current-board president Tom Parrish as the District D representative, which is sandwiched between 29 Road and 31 Road, and stretches south of Orchard Mesa.
Jones firmly believes that his role as a football coach in the community gives him a better understanding of students that will ultimately benefit the board.
“I have learned that the younger residents of Grand Junction and the surrounding communities are not without minds of their own, and a vocabulary to accompany them,” he wrote. “Communication is the element that binds our systems together, and stressing that from the students’ point of view will only strengthen the foundation from the ground up.”
For information, visit electwilljones.com or go to his Facebook page, Will Jones For District 51 School Board.