A Mesa County Valley School District 51 School Board candidate whose criminal history has been circulated on the Internet says the information posted on social media has been overblown.
The document, which was circulated by Rural Colorado United, a political action group based in Pueblo, and posted on the Mesa County Democrats Facebook page, shows the legal and criminal cases Will Jones has been involved in, but not the outcomes of those cases.
It shows there have been five criminal cases brought against Jones in Mesa County, four of which ended in guilty pleas, suspended jail sentences and fines.
All the criminal charges against Jones in Mesa County were misdemeanors, according to court documents.
The document being circulated on Facebook shows several cases of domestic violence, but court documents obtained by The Sentinel this week showed a more complete story of the charges. The documents show that Jones was never charged with or convicted of domestic violence.
Jones said Wednesday there was no violence of any kind involved or any child abuse in any of the incidents, adding that people reading and responding to the document should look up the actual cases.
The majority of the cases listed in the document are from 1990 to 1999. Jones is 51.
Jones also noted he has to pass a background check to coach football at Central High School, and said he also has to pass a background check to coach youth football for Grand Valley Youth Football.
Fingerprint background checks through the FBI and CBI are conducted on all coaches who work one on one with students or attend overnight trips, and the district is also notified of any subsequent arrests in Colorado, according to the Mesa County Valley School District 51.
“I don’t know why people are trying to destroy me, and I really don’t care,” Jones said.
According to court documents, in 1997 Jones pled guilty to disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment, for which he received a $125 fine, a 20-day suspended jail sentence, an anger management evaluation and a no-contact order.
A suspended jail sentence is deferred and nullified upon the successful completion of the probation requirements.
Jones pled guilty to violation of a restraining order in 1998, according to court documents, and was sentenced to a 45-day suspended jail sentence and a year of probation.
In 1998, Jones pled guilty to violating a restraining order, according to court documents and was given a 90-day suspended jail sentence, and a $400 fine.
A charge of theft of rental property in 1998 was dismissed by the District Attorney.
In 2014, according to court documents. Jones pled guilty to obstructing government operations and was sentenced to a 10-day suspended jail sentence and a $100 fine.
According to the Colorado Revised Statutes, obstructing government operations occurs when a person “intentionally obstructs, impairs, or hinders the performance of a governmental function by a public servant, by using or threatening to use violence, force, or physical interference or obstacle.”
A Facebook post by the Mesa County Democrats with Jones’s legal history said, “Republicans, what the hell are you doing? There are good people that would run if you weren’t catering to and focusing on the crazies. Please check candidates backgrounds before you support folks with this kind of history.”
“If that’s the leadership the Republicans are looking to for the future of our schools, so be it,” Mesa County Democrats co-chair Scott Beilfuss said Wednesday.
The document posted online Wednesday was shared with The Daily Sentinel earlier in the week. After obtaining records and looking further into the cases, The Daily Sentinel declined to publish a story given the age of the incidents, the proximity to the election, and that further investigation of the matters suggested the arrests and charges listed were not as serious as appeared.
This is the second time Jones’ candidacy has become the subject of social media frenzy. For weeks, information on social media and blog posts circulated about Jones working at Fantasy Gentleman’s Club, which Jones confirmed was true to The Sentinel.
“I don’t get why people want to single me out,” Jones said.
This isn’t the first time Rural Colorado United has gone after a Republican candidate or a Republican-supported candidate.
During the 3rd Congressional District race in 2020, the group took out numerous advertisements and billboards targeting Lauren Boebert, who went on to win the congressional seat.
Jones, who is running for the District D seat, along with Andrea Haitz, running for District C, and District E candidate Angela Lema, have all been endorsed by the Mesa County Republican Party.
The Mesa County Democrats have endorsed three different candidates: Trish Mahre in District C, Nick Allen in District D, and David Combs in District E.
Normally, school board elections are considered nonpartisan.