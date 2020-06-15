Will C. Minor never heard of McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area, but he knew its landscape intimately.
For more than 40 years, beginning in 1930, he prowled much of what would become the conservation area as a sheepherder, mostly working for the Beard family of Fruita.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of congressional designation of McInnis Canyons (originally called Colorado Canyons) as a national conservation area. Events celebrating that designation are planned by the Bureau of Land Management for this fall.
But 2020 also marks the 70th anniversary of the first publication of “Footprints in the Trail,” Minor’s wonderful book of essays about his observations of nature during his years as a sheepherder.
He later wrote regular columns featuring similar essays for The Daily Sentinel and published a second book based on those columns called “More Footprints in the Trail.”
Although the original “Footprints in the Trail” has been out of print for some time, Lithic Press of Fruita has just published a new edition of the book, complete with drawings by the original illustrator, Rosemary Emerson.
Full disclosure: I wrote the introduction to the new edition, although I have no financial connection to the book or to Lithic Press.
Minor’s ability to observe and inform readers about the natural world, even as he protected the sheep in his care, struck me as amazing from the first time I read his work.
For instance, one autumn on Pinyon Mesa he watched an old black bear and her two cubs. The youngsters played as the sow slept, then settled down beside her.
Minor crept to within 20 yards of the bears before the mother’s nose began twitching and she rose on her haunches to look around.
“Perhaps it is well that I did not have a gun,” Minor wrote. “With three bears in sight and a herd of sheep to protect, the temptation to shoot would have been great.”
However, if he had shot the bears, he would have missed observing fascinating interactions between mother and cubs, as well as with other animals.
And on this occasion at least, the bears didn’t harm the sheep.
Will Cleo Minor was born on a farm in Missouri in 1903 and moved to Colorado with his parents as a young boy.
He spent his youth around animals on the family farm, observing interactions between different species of creatures, attempting to trap coyotes, and racing around the ranch country on a little black mustang named Charlie that his parents detested.
Minor demonstrated his writing skills as a youngster, selling his first nature-related article to Boys Life magazine when he was just 16. He later sold articles to a variety of magazines.
Also as a youngster, Minor acquired his first camera, and photography was another avocation that he followed most of his life. He usually carried a couple of cameras and a notebook with him while caring for sheep.
The photograph on the cover of the new edition of “Footprints in the Trail,” is believed to be one of Minor’s, as are several other photos in the book.
His eagerness to obtain great photos sometimes created problems for Minor, however, such as the time he spotted a ravens’ nest on a cliff face in Devils Canyon.
“It looked as though it might be reached by a narrow sloping ledge … that ran around the face of the red sandstone cliff for several hundred yards,” he reported.
But, as he inched his way precariously along the rock ledge on his bottom, he alarmed first one, then several ravens, who didn’t like him so close to the nest. He began to back away.
“By the time I reached a place where I could again stand up, I counted ten of them all circling about, diving down past my ears, and all of them advising me to walk in a no uncertain tone of voice.”
He abandoned his quest to photograph the nest, adding, “I fear that I am not one of those intrepid photographers who always bring back the picture regardless of the risks involved.”
Minor wrote about the natural world from mushrooms to mule deer, and from butterflies to beavers. But he also wrote about the sheep he herded, about the dogs that helped him and about horses.
Least favorite among all the animals he observed and wrote about were coyotes, the bane of sheepherders throughout the West.
“I do not like coyotes. In fact, I dislike coyotes a great deal,” Minor wrote. “They cause sheepmen more loss than all the bears, bobcats, lions, and other predatory animals combined.”
Even so, he said he found coyotes interesting, and he appreciated their nightly singing.
Moreover, Minor added, coyotes have “a rightful place in Nature’s scheme of things.”
Minor also offered readers insights about the long hours and hard work of sheepherding, about arising in the middle of the night to try to calm a herd unsettled by a wandering bear, or trying to keep them on path as they wound up a steep, narrow trail.
He became a columnist for The Daily Sentinel in the early 1970s, when he was recruited by the late Preston Walker, then publisher of the newspaper, to share his observations of the natural world with Sentinel readers.
In addition to his writing and photography, Minor “was considered an authority on camping lore,” said his obituary in the Sentinel.
That expertise was acquired “through the years he spent with everything from pack outfits and tents to the comforts of a modern trailer pulled by a four-wheel-drive vehicle.”
Minor herded sheep in the Frying Pan River country near Basalt as well as in Mesa County, but he was best known for his writings about the canyons west of Grand Junction, about Pinyon Mesa and Black Ridge, parts of which are now included in McInnis Canyons National Conservation Area.
In 1993, the U.S. Board of Geographic Names officially designated an arch in Ruby Canyon as Will Minor Arch.
Additionally, Minor was an amateur lepidopterist who had a butterfly species named for him: Pipilio Idra Minor.
Minor died in August, 1981, while living in Fruita. He was 78.
His love of nature and his ability to share his stories with others lives on in Lithic Press’ new edition of “Footprints in the Trail.”
The book is available at the Lithic Bookstore and Gallery at 138 South Park Square, No. 202 in Fruita, or online at shoplithicbookstore.com.
