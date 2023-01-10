Sen. Perry Will

SEN. PERRY WILL

For the second time in his political career, New Castle Republican Perry Will is replacing Bob Rankin in the Colorado Legislature.

Nearly four years ago, Will was chosen by the House District 57 GOP Vacancy Committee to complete Rankin’s term in the Colorado House, a seat he lost last fall after it was completely redrawn. At the time, Rankin had been appointed to replace former Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulpher Springs, who resigned as a result of several sexual harassment complaints filed against him.