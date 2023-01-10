For the second time in his political career, New Castle Republican Perry Will is replacing Bob Rankin in the Colorado Legislature.
Nearly four years ago, Will was chosen by the House District 57 GOP Vacancy Committee to complete Rankin’s term in the Colorado House, a seat he lost last fall after it was completely redrawn. At the time, Rankin had been appointed to replace former Sen. Randy Baumgardner, R-Hot Sulpher Springs, who resigned as a result of several sexual harassment complaints filed against him.
Over the weekend, a similar committee in the 5th Senate District named him to replace Rankin in the Colorado Senate to complete his final two years there. Will is to come up for election to that seat in 2024 if he chooses to run.
“In a process that took one ballot to achieve a majority among the voting members of the vacancy committee, Perry Will of New Castle was selected to fill the 5th Senate District seat,” committee chairman Phil Vaughan said in a release. “The vacancy committee has conducted a transparent process for selection of the 5th Senate District seat. We are excited to have Perry Will as our new state senator, and look forward to his representation in this important upcoming legislative session.”
Only one other person vied for the seat, Glenwood Springs attorney Zachary Parsons.
Will is expected to be sworn in later today, a day after the opening of the 2023 legislative session.
Rankin announced shortly after the November election, when Republicans lost more seats in the Senate, that he planned to retire. Soon after, his wife, Joyce, announced she was resigning from the Colorado State Board of Education. Rankin served four years in the Senate after being in the Colorado House for six years.
Will lost his House reelection bid to Democrat Elizabeth Velasco of Glenwood Springs on a 54%-46% margin, partly because it was redrawn to pair Democrat-heavy Pitkin County and part of Eagle County with Garfield County, which has more registered Republican voters.
Previously, it was a GOP-favored district comprised of Garfield, Rio Blanco and Moffat counties.