Dave Williams

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Colorado Republican Party chair candidate Dave Williams speaks during a debate for the state Republican Party leadership position Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in a pizza restaurant in Hudson, Colo.

LOVELAND — Former state Rep. Dave Williams will lead the Colorado GOP for the next two years after three rounds of voting Saturday by the party’s state central committee.

Williams, of Colorado Springs, will succeed Kristi Burton Brown, who decided to step aside after two years as GOP chair.

