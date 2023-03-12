LOVELAND — Former state Rep. Dave Williams will lead the Colorado GOP for the next two years after three rounds of voting Saturday by the party’s state central committee.
Williams, of Colorado Springs, will succeed Kristi Burton Brown, who decided to step aside after two years as GOP chair.
Indicted former Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters threw her support to Williams after the second round of voting, making a public announcement from the floor that earned a rebuke from Burton Brown for violating party bylaws.
Former Mesa County GOP Chair Kevin McCarney had also sought to lead the party. He received that same number of votes as Peters.
Williams, who lost a GOP primary to U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn last year, gave a speech defending former President Donald Trump. Like Peters, Williams believes Trump won the 2020 election.
“We are the party that elected Donald J. Trump and we are not going to apologize.” Williams said. “It’s time to go on the attack. So why don’t we go on offense, offense, offense!”
Erik Aadland finished second to Williams in all three rounds of voting. About 20 votes separated the two in the first two rounds.
Both Williams and Aadland were among the six of seven candidates who either denied that Democratic President Joe Biden won the 2020 election or questioned the outcome of the contest.
Williams also criticized past party leadership.
“Our party doesn’t have a brand problem,” he said. “Our party has a problem with feckless leaders who are ashamed of you and ashamed of our conservative values.”