Former Secretary of State Wayne Williams is only charging Mesa County a fraction of his usual fee to serve as its designated election official, temporarily replacing embattled Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters.
In a contract approved by the Mesa County Board of Commissioners on Monday, Williams will charge $180 an hour to take over election chief duties in the wake of Peters being temporarily prohibited from that roll by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
Peters is the subject of investigations by the secretary of state, the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation over allegations that she, and others, may have compromised election security in her office.
Peters also faces at least two ethics complaints in relation to her actions since then.
Williams was named by the commissioners earlier this month to oversee elections on a temporary basis, not long after Secretary of State Jena Griswold prohibited her from conducting elections and naming Mesa County Treasurer Sheila Reiner to oversee them, setting up a legal quandary over who has the authority to replace a county’s designated election official under these circumstances.
That legal argument, however, may not see the inside of a courtroom. County Attorney Todd Starr and Commissioner Janet Rowland said Williams and Reiner are working well together and will continue to do so.
“Wayne is the oversight for the elections, and you might describe Sheila as being boots on the ground on the day-to-day,” Starr said.
“Both Wayne and Sheila bring a wealth of experience and knowledge,” Rowland added. “Sheila was our clerk for eight years, and prior to that ... she was the elections director, so I feel very confident and I love the way that Wayne and Sheila are working so well together.”
Williams, an attorney who served as secretary of state prior to Griswold, normally charges $400 a hour for his legal services, but is giving the county a 55% discount “recognizing that much of the anticipated work will be for non-legal matters,” Williams wrote in his proposed agreement for his services.
That agreement, which at least for now applies only to this fall’s election, also calls for reimbursing Williams for travel costs and other expenses.