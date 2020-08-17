Fruita and Loma-area residents have been getting a good look at the Pine Gulch Fire the past few days as wind shifts have caused the fire to burn brightly to the southwest.
While the fire growth had been predominantly to the northeast since the Pine Gulch Fire started on July 31, activity has picked up on the other end as firefighters have moved to the northwest and southwest side. Though that puts Fruita and Loma more in the fire's path Pat Seekins, one of the incident command operations chiefs, said at Monday's briefing that it is quite a distance fromeither community.
One of the problems for firefighters is that the thick terrain on the southwest corner of the fire has made it inaccessible.
"Fuels begins to diminish to the south, which will slow progression," Pat Seekins explained. "Firefighters will be able to gain access and work on containment (further south)."
He said the fire's potential to threaten those communities as "moderate."
"It's pretty unlikely for it to get that far southwest," he added.
Pine Gulch Fire public information officer Tracy Leclair estimated the fire was nine miles from 16 and Q Road.
She said that while the shift in winds on Sunday sent firefighters from the northwest to southwest side, the fire line on the rest of the perimeter has been holding.
Seekins said the fire was "looking good on the entire east flank."
According to LeClair, work on and around County Road 204 has been crucial in firefighting operations and protecting the nearby communities.
“204 has been tested and that has held for over a week,” she said.
Firefighters have worked to create a perimeter around the fire starting at County Road 204 and working north with most of the uncontrolled fire edges currently on the west to southwest side.
At the community briefing, Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario said he expected to lift the evacuations sometime on Tuesday, which will include County Road 204 up through 209.
LeClair said High Lonesome Ranch is in good shape after being in the fire's path initially.
SMOKE HEADS TO GJ AREA
Though smoke from the fire had been drifting out further east to the De Beque and Rifle-area, the haziness as Grand Junction has started to pick up with the Pine Gulch Fire burning less than 20 miles from town.
Smoke was expected to gradually increase on Monday as winds from the east push the smoke back into the Grand Valley and Grand Junction area, according to the air quality report.
Heavy smoke will likely drain into De Beque, Grand Junction, Fruita and Loma, as well as areas along the interstate in Garfield County.
Meeker and Craig are both forecasted to have moderate smoke conditions, with unusually sensitive individuals advised to consider limiting prolonged or heavy exertion. Fruita, Grand Junction, De Beque, Parachute, Rifle, Silt, New Castle and Garfield received poorer air quality grades for Monday and Tuesday with people within sensitive groups advised to reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.