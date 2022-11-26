There are more than 80,000 wind turbines across the United States that help power the country, but most of these turbines come from overseas.
What do wind farms across the land do when they need parts replaced or repaired?
Spares in Motion, based in the Netherlands, is hoping to simplify the answer to that question for American wind farm operators by opening its first location in North America — in Grand Junction.
“We supply parts in the aftermarket for wind turbines,” said Spares in Motion Director of Business Development for North America Justin Canup, who will oversee operations at the new Grand Junction location at the warehouse at 372 27½ Road near Las Colonias Park.
“Anywhere from 2-4 years, (wind turbines are) under warranty, and once they’re out of warranty, they’ve still got to maintain these turbines. That’s where we come in: supplying the parts they need to keep the turbines up and running so we have power. We do a lot of repairs, too.”
Canup has lived in Grand Junction for more than a decade, worked in the wind energy sector for seven years and dealt in distribution for longer than that.
He had worked with Spares in Motion in the past, so when he heard the company was interested in expanding into the U.S., he was immediately interested — with one caveat that combines convenience for Canup with sound geographic logistics.
“When they knew they wanted me to open up a distribution center, I said I would do it — but it needs to be in Grand Junction where I live because I like living here,” Canup said. “Most of the wind farms are all over the U.S., so it does make sense to be centrally located to supply a lot of the wind farms from the West Coast to the East Coast, and it made sense with us having a major highway right here that cuts across the U.S. I picked the spot here and we’re expecting that, in the next 3-4 years, this will probably double or triple in size.”
Spares in Motion is headquartered in Rotterdam, Netherlands, and also has offices in Bilbao, Spain, and Frankfurt, Germany. The company will expand into the Asian market next year once it opens a location in India.
Canup said that the Grand Junction location will supply components and repairs for wind turbines across the country and also in Canada and Mexico.
“Our goal here is to have a U.S.-based company to help support those European-manufactured turbines,” Canup said.
Energy efficiency is a core element of Spares in Motion’s mission, according to Canup.
“We keep things green based on repairs coming in for items we can repair instead of continually buying new (parts), so what we’re really trying to do is really cut down on the CO2 reduction side of things of manufacturing by also doing repairs on a lot of stuff too,” he said.
Spares in Motion will officially open for business on Thursday. The company will start with five employees with plans on expanding to 10-15 employees within the next three years to include more warehouse workers, office employees and salespeople.
Canup said that Spares in Motion will receive assistance in identifying the best potential employees from the Grand Junction Economic Partnership (GJEP), both as it boots up its operations and as it expands in the future.
“Our mission is to support turbines to keep energy going in a renewable market,” Canup said. “The renewable market is growing on a very large scale and our main support is to keep them up and running.”
