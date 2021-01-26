Don’t wait until September to begin the fun with Colorado Mountain Winefest.
Join in now by voting in Wine-fest’s art contest. Each year, several finalists are chosen from among the entries to the Colorado Mountain Winefest Art Contest.
The winning artwork is then chosen via online voting, by anyone with a few minutes and in a few clicks.
This year’s finalists are: “Hopeful Harvest,” a mixed media collage piece by Gayle Gerson; “It’s Pouring in the Desert,” an acrylic and gypsum painting on a wood panel by Pavia Justinian; and “Wine Not?” an acrylic and oil painting by Dianna Fritzler.
To cast your vote, go to colorado- winefest.com, click on the “vote here” button and you will be taken through the steps.
There is one vote per person and voting ends at noon on Friday. After the votes are tallied, the winner will be announced Friday on Winfest’s social medial channels.
The winning artist will received $700, and the artwork will represent the 30th annual Colorado Mountain Winefest scheduled for Sept. 16–19.
All the entries in the contest can be viewed at coloradowinefest.com or at the Craig Gallery, 128 E. Third St., in Palisade, through Feb. 5.
Last year, the popular art contest selected its winner in February, but when September’s WineFest was canceled, the winning artwork wasn’t displayed in many public areas.
Last year’s winner was Rob Childerston with his work “Colorado Uncorked.”
The Colorado Mountain Winefest is scheduled Sept. 17–20 in Palisade.Tickets to the Festival in the Park at Riverbend Park are available today at Colorado- Winefest.com.
