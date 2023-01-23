Winefest art contest finalists announced By SENTINEL STAFF Sentinel Staff Author email Jan 23, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Facebook Twitter Email Print For more than 30 years, Palisade has welcomed hordes of wine lovers in a festival that celebrates all things vino.The Colorado Mountain Winefest festival is so popular that draws visitors from around the state and region taste and learn about wine and routinely sells out before the September date.It was also recognized in 2017 as the nation’s best wine festival by USA Today.The Winefest is one of the most-attend wine events in Colorado every year. That also means something special if you’re an artist entering the annual Colorado Mountain Winefest Art Contest. Two of the Winefest Art Contest finalists, “Harvest Time” by Jeffrey Pickett left. Medium: Digital Art; “Palisade Wine Company” by Jeffrey Pike. Medium: Digital Media Each year, a number of talented artists around the region vie for the opportunity to have their artwork displayed on T-shirts, posters and other items for that year’s winefest.The contest to select Commemorative Wine-fest Poster Art for the 2023 Colorado Mountain Winefest, which will be Sept. 16 at Palisade’s Riverbend Park, has carved the entries down to four finalists.The finalists are Jeffrey Pickett, Alice Moody and Jeffrey Pike, who has two entries in the final four.Voting on the four final art pieces to select the winner opened Jan. 13 and ends on Jan. 27.The winner will be announced on Jan. 27 and all four works of the finalists will be featured in an exhibit at the Craig Gallery in Palisade, displayed through Feb. 4. Two of the Winefest Art Contest finalists, “This Is How We Do It” by Alice Moody, left. Medium: Acrylic; “Palisade Wine Company” by Jeffrey Pike. Medium: Digital Media The contest is host by the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology with the winning piece of art used to represent the Colorado Mountain Winefest in the months leading up to the festival.It will be featured on promotional materials including posters, wine totes, T-shirts and brochures, as well as local and nationwide print and digital marketing.The annual contest is open to Colorado artists, 21 years of age or older, with the winner receiving a cash prize of $700.The entries should represent Colorado’s growing wine industry.For information on voting and to see all of this year’s entries, plus previous winners, go to coloradowinefest.com/get-involved/art-contest/. Facebook Twitter Email Print Tags Enology Sports Food Art Restaurant Industry Industry Politics Sentinel Staff Author email Follow Sentinel Staff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today