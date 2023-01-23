Chat with us, powered by LiveChat Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Winefest art contest finalists announced

Winefest Art finalists 2023

For more than 30 years, Palisade has welcomed hordes of wine lovers in a festival that celebrates all things vino.

The Colorado Mountain Winefest festival is so popular that draws visitors from around the state and region taste and learn about wine and routinely sells out before the September date.

Winefest Art finalists

Two of the Winefest Art Contest finalists, “Harvest Time” by Jeffrey Pickett left. Medium: Digital Art; “Palisade Wine Company” by Jeffrey Pike. Medium: Digital Media
Winefest Art finalists

Two of the Winefest Art Contest finalists, “This Is How We Do It” by Alice Moody, left. Medium: Acrylic; “Palisade Wine Company” by Jeffrey Pike. Medium: Digital Media

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News

Sports

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred