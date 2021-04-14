While hearing music from the Country Jam stage or seeing a wine glass filled in Palisade’s Riverbend Park is months away, the tickets aren’t waiting that long.
“Sales are going great. It is clear that the country fans are ready to experience live music again!” wrote Erin McSpirit, Country Jam’s festival director, in an email.
And Cassidee Shull, executive director for the Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology that hosts Colorado Mountain Winefest, echoed that statement in her own way.
“We are just so excited to welcome folks back,” Shull said after confirming that tickets are sold out for the first day of Winefest’s two-day Festival in the Park on Sept. 18–19 at Riverbend Park in Palisade.
Winefest and Country Jam, along with the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, are among the only bigger events in the Grand Valley currently scheduled to go forward in 2021. Each is working with Mesa County Public Health Department officials to provide a safe way to welcome fans even during a pandemic.
JUCO will be the first to take place, returning to Suplizio Field with baseball games May 29 through June 6.
If all goes well with its ticketing platform, reserved tournament passes and tournament general admission passes will go on sale next week, said Darren Coltrinari with tournament operations.
Both of those pass options include all of the tournament’s games. Information on pass pricing will be available next week at jucogj.org.
JUCO fans who had a reserved tournament pass in 2019 and re-purchased the pass for 2020 will get first dibs on renewing for 2021 and will receive an email from JUCO in the coming week, Coltrinari said.
All seating will be socially distanced, and individual game tickets, if available, will go on sale at a later date.
One of the biggest changes for JUCO fans when it comes to passes or tickets will be that they will all be electronic, Coltrinari said.
From purchasing to presenting a pass at the gate, it all will be done online and digitally, he said.
While things will be different at the 63rd annual JUCO, Coltrinari said there has been no lack in interest from fans who have eagerly awaited information.
“Calls, emails, you name it” have come his way, he said.
Likewise, interest is growing for the additional events that have yet to be announced for 30th anniversary Winefest from Sept. 12–19.
Details and tickets for those will be coming out in June, Shull said.
There will be wine tastings and tours, local restaurant and winery parings, barrel tastings, feasts in the field and more, she said.
While there is a waitlist for the sold out Saturday, Sept. 18, Festival in the Park, there are still tickets available for Sunday, Sept. 19. However, about half of the nearly 2,000 tickets for that day already have been purchased as well as most of the VIP tickets, she said.
New for Winefest in 2021 are reserved cabanas that include general admission tickets and seating for six, as well as other perks. The idea for the reserved cabanas came as staff considered the pandemic and how they would like to attend a big event with friends, Shull said.
All but one of the limited number of cabanas available for Saturday have been reserved, and more are available for Sunday, she said.
Information about cabanas and options for purchasing Winefest tickets can be found at coloradowinefest.com.
Special treatment and seating also are popular with country music fans as only a few VIP passes remain for Country Jam set for June 24- 26 in Mack with headliners Toby Keith, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs.
Reserved seating is highly sought after as well and a new section of reserved seating has been opened and seats are available now, according to McSpirit.
Three-day general admission passes continue to be sold at the $125 rate. Those and all other passes and information about the music lineup can be found at countryjam.com.
Also of note: The Colorado Special Olympics’ June games that has drawn thousands to Grand Junction in past years will not be held in 2021. A regional event named the Western Summer Games, is scheduled for June 12. Information at specialolympicsco.org.