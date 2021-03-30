It’s time to toast and clink wine glasses, tickets are now available for the 2021 Colorado Mountain Winefest.
The Colorado Association for Viticulture & Enology (CAVE) announced that tickets went on sale on Tuesday for the event set for Sept. 18-19 at Palisade’s Riverbend Park.
This will be the 30th year of the event, which was voted one the best wine festivals in the nation by USA TODAY in 2017.
With the cancellation of the 2020 festival, organizers made modifications to the 2021 schedule.
The big change will be the addition of a second Festival in the Park day. In past years, the Festival in the Park was held only on Saturday but this year Sunday was added.
Both days will feature identical events, including wine tasting, and other events from previous years, including chef demos, educational seminars and live music.
One of the reasons for the addition of the second day is to limit the number of attendees per day.
“By limiting the number of event attendees, we are able to ensure a high quality and positive experience for all festival guests, volunteers, and participating wineries,” Cassidee Shull, CAVE Executive Director, said in a news release when the dates were first announced.
Festival hours for both days will also be adjusted to 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. VIP ticket holders will have exclusive early access to the Festival in the Park from 11 a.m. to noon.
CAVE continued its tradition of having its annual Colorado Mountain Winefest Art Contest with the winner determined by online voters.
The winner, announced in late January, was Pavia Justinian and his work “It’s Pouring in the Desert.”
Go to coloradowinefest.com for festival prices, to purchase tickets and other information.