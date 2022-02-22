The first signs of a winter storm making its way across the Grand Valley, and much of Colorado, made themselves known Monday night as a mix of cold rain and light snow fell.
That was only the beginning of this wintry week. Should snow accumulation in the next few days surpass the aesthetic of a winter wonderland and turn the valley’s roads into dangerous stretches of ice, the Colorado Department of Transportation’s maintenance team in Grand Junction will be ready.
Senior meteorologist Kris Sanders of the National Weather Service in Grand Junction said the valley should receive 3 to 6 inches of snow by the time the system moves out of the region late Wednesday or early Thursday.
“We might see an uptick in showers late (this) afternoon or evening, and that will continue through Wednesday. It will probably come to an end sometime Wednesday evening, maybe overnight,” Sanders said. “Given the storm, there could be some bands of heavier snow that move across the valley. It could hit some areas or miss some areas; it’s hard to say.”
On Grand Mesa, the expected total is significantly greater, which is good news for those concerned about the area’s snowpack. The mesa could receive 1 to 2 feet of fresh snow by Thursday.
“They’re going to have more prolonged snowfall, though there could be a break (today), mainly in the early morning and early afternoon, but they’ll have an uptick, too, in the evening, and they’ll continue through the same timeframe,” Sanders said.
Crews began deploying Monday in preparation for the winter storm, which will blanket the Rocky Mountains and the Front Range in addition to the Western Slope.
Lisa Ann Schwantes, CDOT Southwest Regional communications manager in Durango, spoke to The Daily Sentinel about how the department prepares for and handles winter storms.
It’s standard for employees to take on rotating 12-hour shifts.
“They’ll need 12-hour shifts so the roads are taken care of non-stop, around the clock,” Schwantes said. “As soon as snow starts accumulating on the roadways, we will be there clearing the roadway, using materials such as a sand-salt mix and perhaps a salt brine, if needed. Each individual patrol determines what is needed for the roadways, so basically, that’s the course of action.”
Schwantes’ best advice for people hoping to drive through the mountains this week is simple: don’t.
“When we’re dealing with a severe, significant storm, such as the one we’re expecting through Thursday — the National Weather Service is saying this is a couple of waves of a storm system that we’re expecting — we definitely want folks to pay attention to the weather forecast as well as COtrip.org, so they can see what road conditions are like and if there are any potential road closures,” Schwantes said.
“I know it sounds so cliché, but if you know before you go, if you can plan and be prepared before you hit the road, maybe you might want to determine that you need to delay your travel, and if that’s at all possible, please do. It’s the safest thing to do.”
Frigid temperatures are also expected.
Thursday through Saturday in Grand Junction, the average high temperature will be 34.7 degrees while the average low temperature will be 14.7.
“It’ll be chilly compared to what it’s been on Thursday, Friday,” Sanders said. “Nothing too crazy there, just relative to what we’ve been seeing. Then we’ll have a dry period, and we’ll warm up.”