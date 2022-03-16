Every March, thousands of greater sandhill cranes migrate through the San Luis Valley, in a natural occurrence so spectacular that the community of Monte Visa holds a festival to celebrate it.
In recent years, though, local bird-lovers haven’t had to travel far afield to view huge flocks of the giant creature all winter long. The Delta area and surrounding region, where sandhill cranes once were only infrequently sighted, now is home to an estimated 4,000 cranes that spend the winter in the region, and researchers think climate change and/or other factors might be contributing to their change in behavior.
According to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release, historically, the Rocky Mountain sandhill crane population, which has been relatively stable at roughly 20,000 birds, has primarily bred in the spring and summer in Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, and parts of northwestern Colorado. They then have headed south, passing through Colorado’s San Luis Valley, to winter in Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico.
But the last two decades have seen the emergence of the Delta area and other habitat stretching to areas around Paonia and Montrose as wintering grounds for the birds, as opposed to previously serving only as stopover sites during seasonal migrations.
Nic Korte, conservation chairman for Grand Valley Audubon, said that group has taken note of the phenomenon over the past 10 years or so.
As for why the birds are wintering there now, “whether it’s that there’s more open water or whether there’s more grain being left for them to feed on, I guess we don’t know for sure,” Korte said.
The Escalante State Wildlife Area outside of Delta offers great viewing of the cranes, including the sight of thousands of cranes flying in to congregate at night to roost in fields after spreading out to feed during the day.
“We typically run field trips down there just to make sure a lot of people get to see it,” Korte said.
SEASONAL CLOSURE
A seasonal closure of public access to the wildlife area’s Hamilton and Lower Roubideau tracts went into effect this week and lasts through July, but Korte said birds can be seen from the road. He said people in search of the cranes should take care to not trespass onto private property when they look for parking and viewing spots.
Korte wonders if climate change is contributing to growing crane numbers in the area, resulting in snow not covering fields for as long each winters and waters that might previously have iced-over instead remaining open and inviting to the birds.
John Livingston, a Colorado Parks and Wildlife spokesman, said that, with snow melting faster now when it does snow, that leaves more open fields where cranes can feed on leftovers from a previous year’s agricultural harvest.
Korte said other species of birds, such as the black phoebe and white-winged dove, that once didn’t live in Colorado can regularly be seen in the state now. Some such species are now found in the state year-round, he said.
Jim Gammonly, avian research chief for Parks and Wildlife, said in the recent news release that whether distribution changes in the cranes’ range is “from various land use changes through their range, climate issues or what have you, it is clear these birds are shifting around their annual migratory patterns.”
CHANGING PATTERNS
Gammonly says researchers are seeing cranes that use more northern states for summering leave pretty late in the fall and then move to the area around Escalante State Wildlife Area to winter, never going to the San Luis Valley and farther south to normal winter areas.
“We want to find out exactly which birds are doing this, why they are doing it and how it affects the long-term population dynamics,” he said in the release.
Researchers are working to better understand the movements and behavior of sandhill cranes in the Rocky Mountains through the use of GPS transmitters. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service began fitting cranes with the transmitters in New Mexico in 2014, and since then more than 100 cranes have received the transmitters, and at least 10 have since started to winter in the Delta area.
In February, Fish and Wildlife Service and Parks and Wildlife personnel focused this research technique on the Delta-area birds. At Escalante State Wildlife Area, they used what are called rocket nets, which use explosives to launch nets over the cranes, and were able to capture 13. They fitted seven with GPS transmitters and marked six more with numbered and colored leg bands.
The effort was an exercise in patience. Crews would set up and bait an area, having only one chance per day to lure in as many cranes as possible, and it took a few days of coming up short before they successfully caught the 13 birds. Livingston said handlers had to be careful in holding the cranes’ heads.
“They’ve got big, long beaks that will snap at you,” he said.
The sandhill cranes that migrate through Colorado are the largest North American sandhill crane species, at 4 feet tall and about 11 pounds in weight, and with wing-spans of up to 7 feet, according to Parks and Wildlife.
Livingston said a big goal of the February work is to determine where in the north the local birds are summering.
He said the word is getting out in the birding community about the Delta-area population. He was at the just-concluded Monte Vista festival.
“You hear people (at the festival) talking about Delta and the cranes being up there during the winter now,” he said.