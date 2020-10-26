In a matter of hours, a record-breaking snowfall wreaked havoc on Grand Junction causing a variety of problems with roads, schools, homes and businesses all impacted by the fall storm.
It was also officially the most snow ever recorded in October in Grand Junction at 4.1 inches.
Up to 12,000 Mesa County Xcel Energy customers faced power outages caused from the storm. Xcel Energy spokesperson Brad McCloud said the Redlands area was hit the hardest.
“We’ve been working around the clock to get things up and running. I’m quite proud of our crews,” he said Monay afternoon.
Grand Valley Power spokesperson Christmas Wharton said power outages impacted 1,500 customers from Loma to Fruita and throughout north Grand Junction and Glade Park.
Wharton described it as a dynamic situation as crews would fix one spot and immediately be called to another problem.
“It was a long night,” she added.
McCloud said it was an almost unprecedented event for October and said the majority of the homes had their power restored by Monday.
The heavy snow was only part of the problem. The other was the timing. Many trees throughout the area still had leafs attached to begin the day on Sunday and when the heavy snow fell, their combined weight was just too much for the branches to hold.
Plenty of downed tree branches and limbs found their way to Grand Junction roadways as well. Since Sunday night, Grand Junction Forestry Division crews were working to clean up fallen tree limbs in street rights-of-way.
"The City is mobilizing to address the high number of fallen tree limbs. This extensive clean-up process may take several days and calls for service are prioritized according to their urgency," a city of Grand Junction news release said Monday afternoon.
The Grand Junction Police Department also went into accident alert at around 6 p.m. on Sunday to prioritize crash response.
“Officers responded to multiple crashes throughout the late afternoon and early evening hours, many of which were vehicles sliding off the road due to icy and snowy road conditions,” GJPD spokesperson Callie Berkson said.
Dispatch also received several calls regarding downed power lines and tree branches that were blocking traffic or creating safety hazards at private residences.
The GJPD remained in accident alert on Monday, meaning that weather conditions were so severe that officers were unable to respond to a large volume of motor vehicles crashes and thus drivers involved in crashes without injuries, impaired driving or a hit and run were encouraged to report them online.
Along Interstate 70, multiple crashes and closures were reported throughout Sunday evening starting in the early afternoon. All lanes from Utah to Gypsum were officially reopened on I-70 at 11:27 p.m on Sunday.
District 51 called its first snow day since February 2016 on Monday, and some flights into Grand Junction were reportedly canceled due to the storm and conditions.
RECORD-BREAKING SNOWFALL
The airport received a reported 4.1 inches on Monday, making it the snowiest October day in history, breaking the previous record of 3.4 inches on October 24, 1975, according to the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service forecaster Erin Walter said snow accumulations varied across the area.
"There was a really defined line outside Mack where areas to the west and state line didn't have snow stick to the ground and areas like Fruita, Junction and Palisade were all covered in snow," she said. "It was a pretty defined transition from rain to snow."
Grand Junction also set a record for low temperature in October and will see colder temperatures this week.
"Our all-time low in October is 6 degrees and there's a low of 4 degrees on Monday night," Walter said. "There will be below freezing low temperatures in the evenings to start out the week but will gradually warm up for the rest of week."
She said high temperatures will start to rise back up to 60 degrees by Saturday with evening temperatures to stick at around freezing.
Anyone dealing with tree damage on private property can reach out to a licensed tree care provider. A list of providers can be found on Grand Junction's website at https://rb.gy/d9gn21.
Downed trees and limbs can also be taken to the Mesa County Landfill located on Highway 50. For broken and hanging branches or limbs blocking roadways, call the city forestry and park operations at 970-254-3861 to notify the city. The city takes care of all trees in rights-of-way and in parks.