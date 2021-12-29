A winter storm that blew through the Grand Junction area Tuesday compounded what has already been a wet December.
According to National Weather Service Meteorologist Brianna Bealo, it started snowing in the Grand Junction area between midnight and 4 a.m. on Tuesday, dropping about 2 inches at the Grand Junction Regional Airport, 4-5 inches in Fruita and 8-12 inches on the Grand Mesa, including about 9 inches at Powderhorn Mountain Resort.
In the Grand Valley, the practical effects of the storm were minimal. Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said trucks were out salting the roads, with some plowing efforts occurring west of the airport, where more snow accumulated.
Grand Junction never went on accident alert during the storm, Grand Junction Police Department spokesperson Heidi Davidson said.
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center has rated the avalanche danger on Grand Mesa and the northern San Juan Mountains as “high” following the recent storms.
When driving, the message is simple.
“Road conditions can change in an instant and drivers need to be prepared to stop or navigate difficult conditions,” Colorado State Patrol Col. Matthew C. Packard said in a press release.
The Colorado State Patrol reported six first responder vehicles were hit on Interstate 70 from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, including two incidents in Glenwood Canyon and two incidents near De Beque Canyon. Most of these vehicles were struck while first responders were investigating crashes.
According to CSP, on Christmas a plow operator stopped to direct traffic near a crash on I-70 southwest of De Beque, and the plow was hit by a passenger van sliding out of control.
Also on Christmas, according to the CSP, a trooper was investigating a crash in the same area when his patrol car was hit by a passing motorist.
Monday, according to the state patrol, a trooper’s car was stationary on I-70 at a crash scene in Glenwood Canyon when it was hit from behind by a vehicle with improper winter tires that lost control on the road.
Also Monday, CSP said, a CSP hazmat vehicle responding to a crash in Glenwood Canyon that was blocking the roadway was hit when a vehicle lost control, hit the crashed car and pushed it into the patrol vehicle.
“In each of these six crashes, the troopers and CDOT worker were able to return home to their loved ones,” Packard said. “We know how lucky this truly is and we know that the next crash may not have the same outcome. Slow down in snow and icy conditions and for goodness sake, move over if you see roadside workers.”
Grand Junction is now just over its normal precipitation figure for the year to date, and more than double its normal precipitation amount in December.
There’s more on the way, with a lull precipitation-wise expected today in the valley (it’s expected to keep snowing in the high country).
Bealo said there’s a pretty strong system expected to come in Thursday evening, dropping snow in the valley as well as the high county.
That storm is going to be followed by a dry but cold period, Bealo said.
“We’re looking at single digits to possibly below zero across the area,” Bealo said.