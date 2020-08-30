The Denver Broncos don’t kick off their season for another couple weeks. Still, the Nuggets, Avalanche and Rockies are in the heart of the action as their respective seasons come to a close.
For the latest web poll at gjsentinel.com, we want to know which team has disappointed you most this summer.
Is it the Avalanche, who have given up 14 goals in three games and trail the Dallas Stars 2-1 in their playoff series?
Or is it the Nuggets, who despite their No. 3 seed are one game away from elimination against the Utah Jazz?
We can’t forget the Rockies, either. They’ve lost seven of their past 10 games.
Let us know your opinion by finding the poll in the right rail of the home page. There’s also an option available for those who don’t watch sports.
Of the three Colorado professional sports teams competing this summer, which has been the most disappointing?
POLL RESULTS
A large majority of respondents said they coped with the smoke from nearby wildfires over the past few weeks by staying indoors, according to the latest web poll at gjsentinel.com.
Just shy of 80% said they stay indoors, while 10% said they left the area. Only 7.7% said they wore a mask and 2.4% used a heavy duty air filter.
Daily Sentinel web polls are self-selecting and therefore not true scientific polls.
NEWS QUIZ
Every Friday, The Daily Sentinel Q&A News Quiz appears in our email newsletter.
The quiz will have four questions about local news — three concerning recent events and one from the archives.
Answers will appear in the paper on the following Sunday.
Here are this week’s questions and answers:
Q: What downtown Grand Junction building is slated for demolition?
A: C. Mesa Pawn & Loan.
Q: Mesa County COVID-19 tests had to get prepped for shipment earlier than usual in recent weeks because of what?
A: D. The Interstate 70 closure through Glenwood Canyon.
Q: Defense contractor Capco won a $13.3 million contract from who?
A: B. The Navy.
Q: Why were farmers on Orchard Mesa without water five years ago?
A: C. A 54-inch pipe broke under 38 road.