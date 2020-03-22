It was an unusual way of holding a county convention to select candidates for various offices, but the Mesa County Republican Party’s virtual assembly went off without a computer glitch Saturday.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and state orders to avoid large public gatherings, the party had little choice but to conduct the mandatory assembly via social media, with hundreds of delegates watching from the comfort of their couches at home.
Several of the candidates for county commissioners noted the way the party had organized the virtual event, which never allowed more than 10 people in the room at any time and encouraged those in the room to remain 6 feet apart. Some in that room at the party’s headquarters on 23rd Street would even leave to allow others to enter.
“This is going to be a fun experience,” party chairman Kevin McCarney said as he kicked off the virtual assembly, which was carried live on Facebook and YouTube. “We’ve never had to do anything like this, but you guys are so adaptable it’s just amazing to us.”
With that, three candidates for county commissioner District 1, and later three more for District 3, came in one by one with party members who were nominating them to give their speeches. The seats currently are held by Commissioners John Justman and Rose Pugliese, both of whom are term-limited and cannot run again.
It started with Jacque Stafford, a newcomer to the contest who announced her candidacy just last week.
She immediately took a jibe at state Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, who also is running for that seat. Scott is nearly halfway through his second and final term in the Colorado Senate.
“Yes Ray, I worked on your campaign,” she said. “I know $100,000 looks good, better than the $30,000 you are now making as a state senator, but you need to fulfill your term, and made a commitment that you asked for.”
While Pugliese and Justman make $87,300, their replacements will make $96,865. Commissioner salaries automatically increase with each four-year election. The third current commissioner, Scott McInnis, makes $92,681.
Stafford currently works as a real estate agent in Grand Junction. She operates Stafford Construction Co., a business she started with her husband, Harold, who died in 2006.
Also in the race is Cody Davis, a local businessman, who said Scott called him an inexperienced candidate.
“I couldn’t agree more,” Davis said. “I’ve no experience in politics, and I think I have the right experience for the right time for Mesa County.”
In his speech, Scott said experience in government is actually what the county needs right now, particularly because of the economic uncertainty that the virus has brought.
“This is not a popularity contest, nor a time to elect anyone that has to be trained,” Scott said. “Times have changed. Politics has become a full contact sport, and make no mistake, the Democrats are waiting to see how strong and experienced our candidates will be.”
A fourth candidate, Michael Day, is trying to petition onto the June primary ballot.
District 3 also has four candidates in the race, one of whom, Robert Prescott, is petitioning on and did not participate in Saturday’s assembly.
The first to address the assembly was former Mesa School District 51 administrator Matthew Diers, a former Marine platoon sergeant who now operates a small fruit-growing business in Palisade.
“I’ve had an entire career of essential experience that makes me prepared for the job that I think a Mesa County commissioner will do,” he said. “I’m fiscally conservative and a Taxpayer Bill of Rights supporter that assures small government.”
Diers is running against Palisade businessman JJ Fletcher and Janet Rowland, who served as a county commissioner from 2005 to 2013.
“I built two businesses in Mesa County by the age of 21 and I have 42 years of business experience and 60 years of life experience,” Fletcher said.
“I have always looked for ways to build community partnership to solve problems,” Rowland added. “As a lifelong conservative, I believe that government can not and should not be the solution to every problem.”
Delegates have a few days to cast their ballots, which will be tabulated next Saturday. A candidate needs at least 30% of delegates to qualify for the June ballot.
The Mesa County Democrats are set to caucus next Saturday.