Colorado roads have emptied amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to concern from state law enforcement that the sparse highways inspire a lead foot for some drivers.
Capt. Matt Ozanic, of Colorado State Patrol Troop 4A Fruita, said he and his troopers are seeing a lot of dangerous driving behavior on the roads right now.
“People are driving faster,” he said.
According to The Colorado Sun, Colorado State Patrol troopers cited 37 drivers across the state for driving 40 mph or more over the speed limit in the month of March.
On April 10, State Patrol Fruita tweeted a photo showing a driver recorded going 107 mph on the highway.
“That’s the kind of stuff we’re seeing right now. We see it on normal occasion, but the frequency of those things happening (isn’t dissipating),” he said.
Ozanic has been with the State Patrol for 20 years, and he’s never seen the roads so empty.
“This is definitely a rare occasion,” he said. “I went to Denver recently and made it through Glenwood Canyon without seeing a single vehicle.”
Despite the empty roads, dangerous driving is still being reported.
Troopers were out on Colorado Highway 65 on Thursday after a vehicle slid off Grand Mesa in a fatal crash.
Another fatal crash involving a motorcycle occurred on Colorado Highway 139, State Patrol said.
Ozanic said investigations like this tax the entire system.
“The fatal crash on 65 took over 30 people to respond. That’s a lot of resources taking away from other emergencies going on,” he added.
Crashes have not significantly decreased since the COVID-19 changes started. On Interstate 70 from milepost 20 (the Fruita Interchange) to milepost 45 (Cameo Interchange,) there were nine vehicle crashes in January, two in February and five in March, according to Colorado State Patrol.
On I-70 Business Loop from milepost 1 (23 Road) to milepost 13 (Clifton Interchange), five crashes occurred in January, seven in February and six in March.
In April, state troopers have thus far issued more than 1,500 citations and made more than 125 arrests across the state.
“We’re at full-time, still doing the same job we’ve always done,” Ozanic said.
State Patrol trooper Josh Lewis said they may be more lenient on things like expired tags since the Department of Motor Vehicles has been closed, but if people are driving dangerously, they should expect to be pulled over.
“Yes, we are still stopping cars, drunk drivers and issuing citations to those that are putting others at risk with their driving behavior,” he said. “We’re not stopping people to see where they are going, but we continue to encourage people to stop driving and go home.”