“Wear a damn mask,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis warned Coloradans last Thursday.
Although the governor has thus far been hesitant to establish a mandatory mask policy across the state, some counties and municipalities have taken charge, determining it necessary for masks to be worn in public by anyone in city or county limits. Along Interstate 70, Eagle, Pitkin and Summit counties have instituted mask enforcement policies in public, as well as cities like Glenwood Springs, Durango and the surrounding Denver area.
According to National Public Radio, more than 20 states require face masks in public as of last week, including Nevada, New Mexico and Oregon.
Polis said communities that have established mask orders are doing the right thing and estimated nearly 60% of the state had a mask wearing requirement in place. Around 70% of Coloradans were wearing masks, he guessed last Thursday.
"We need to get to 85-90%," he said.
In Mesa County, masks are not mandatory but advised from the public health department. Under the Mesa County safer-at-home guidelines, Mesa County residents commit to using face covering over the nose and mouth for interactions where physical distancing is not possible or when entering public places.
“Municipalities can put their own mask ordinances in place if they so choose,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said. "To put out a mask order in our current conditions just feels like doing something just for the sake of doing it."
He said he continues to work with local partners and have conversations with community leaders regarding mask ordinances, but unless there's a significant surge he didn't think a mask policy was necessary at this time.
“We’ve got trigger points and I don’t believe in doing something because you have the authority,” he said.
Mesa County’s two-week positivity rate was at 2.27% on July 13, but if that number were to hit 5% it would trigger MCPH to institute new policies to stop the outbreak. Kuhr didn't rule out a mask ordinance being one of them.
He advised wearing masks when inside in particular and if you’re within six-feet of somebody for more than 10 minutes to always wear a mask.
With nine new cases on Monday and 10 on Tuesday, Kuhr remained more concerned with out-of-town travel than with coming up with a mask mandate.
He said Tuesday was the “biggest single day” Mesa County has seen and that all 10 of the cases were associated with out-of-town travel. Kuhr said one person traveled out of state and transmitted the virus nine other people upon returning to Mesa County.
According to MCPH, in the most recent 14 days, 26 out of the 57 total case, or 46% came from people who traveled outside of the county. Since the beginning of the pandemic, that number is closer to 32%.
“Nearly half of our cases are from travel,” Kuhr explained. “When people come back (from out-of-town) they need to quarantine themselves.”
Non-essential travel is still not recommended from the state.
Mesa County currently also has five hospitalizations with two from out of the county.
Neighboring Garfield County reported its fourth COVID-19 death on Tuesday. While Garfield County has not instituted a mask ordinance, towns Glenwood Springs and Carbondale went forward with their own policies.
The Town of Carbondale Board of Trustees passed an emergency ordinance requiring masks be worn in public on May 19. Glenwood Springs extended its public health order indefinitely in June, which requires face coverings inside of places open to the public and in public indoor or outdoor places where maintaining six-feet of separation is not possible. A total of 423 coronavirus cases have been reported in Garfield County with an averaged of over 49 cases a week for the past three weeks.
Polis reiterated the importance of masks on Tuesday and asked residents to wear masks whenever they are around others.