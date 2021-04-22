Multiple members of the public spoke in favor of the city of Grand Junction keeping an ice rink in the city during the public comment period of Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
Current owners of the rink, Robbie and Alan Koos, spoke and said the rink is under contract with a buyer that is not the city. After the meeting, Robbie Koos said they are under a confidentiality agreement and could not say if the buyer intends to keep the facility as an ice rink. The City Council discussed the rink at a closed session Monday, but has not submitted a backup offer.
Community members representing figure skating, youth hockey and Colorado Mesa University’s hockey program spoke about the importance of an ice rink to the community, citing the positive impacts of the sports on young people and the community as a whole.
Walter Fox, Director of Grand Valley Youth Hockey, was one of those who spoke and said having ice in the community benefits the kids in his program, their families and the local economy as well. He said they want to be able to bring in outside teams who will stay in the area and spend money at local businesses.
“We want our sport back,” Fox said. “We want to spend our time here. We don’t necessarily want to have to go to Gunnison or Glenwood all the time to play games or practice. We want to bring our program back here. We want to spend our time and money here.”
Council Member Anna Stout thanked the members of the community who came to speak Wednesday. She also said she would be watching the sale of the property with interest.
“You’re elected leaders need to hear from you and I think this has been really helpful to see how many people this impacts,” Stout said. “I’ve been there freezing my butt off watching a game and I have friends who have children in these programs. I’m just really excited to see this sale and we’ll be sort of watching with bated breath to see what happens.”
Whether the buyer does intend to keep the building as an ice rink or if the city can bring ice back in some other way, Fox said he hopes it happens sooner rather than later.
He said his program has seen positive growth, which would be lost if there is no ice rink for an extended period.
“My biggest fear is if we don’t get ice back soon, all the momentum that we’ve gained through volunteer work and all the other coaches and families is we’re going to lose that and then we’ll have to start over,” Fox said. “Once you start over, it is really tough.”