Gray wolves are set to return to Colorado by the end of 2023, and an exhibit at Colorado Mesa University over the weekend aimed to help explain what’s ahead.
Opinions on the topic have simmered since the controversial legislation passed in November 2020, but the Sierra Club is doing what it can to calm doubters’ fears across the state and educate people about the benefits and characteristics of wolves.
The Western Slope Group of the Sierra Club’s “Living With Wolves” photographic exhibit was on display from Thursday through Sunday. About two dozen photos were taken by married couple Jim and Jamie Dutcher, each also listing a fact about wolves’ upbringing, behaviors and hierarchies.
The Dutchers founded the national nonprofit organization Living with Wolves in 2005 with National Geographic sponsoring their efforts. Sixteen years later, the Western Slope Group of the Sierra Club is continuing that outreach to inform the public about wolves.
The howl of the wolf was silenced by hunting in the Centennial State in 1945. Advocates for wolves are excited for the return of an animal that they say is so much more than a vicious predator or hunting fodder.
“The couple that took these photos studied for seven years, saw a huge pack of wolves in Idaho and, through their photos, they’ve done this wonderful presentation of observing how wolves live and seeing how they have family packs, how they take care of each other, their hunting habits, just lots of educational stuff,” said Janet Wyatt, chair of the Western Slope Group.
“Seeing how we’re reintroducing wolves in two years or so, we feel that people need to alleviate their fears and learn the real facts about wolves that were on this landscape until 1945.
“They do belong here as part of our environment, and they will hopefully help balance things out to the way they used to be.”
In addition to the photos, the exhibition featured four short films, including one specifically focused on how ranchers and those who depend on cattle can come to accept wolves’ place in the world.
Matt Barnes of Dolores, who works with ranchers to develop conflict avoidance strategies with predators, spoke during the exhibition.
“There are measures that livestock people can take,” Wyatt said. “Also, if you look at statistics, the amount of predation is very low compared to this fear factor that blows it into these huge numbers.
“Also, there will be compensation that’s built into the draft plans so in the event of predation, ranchers will be compensated, but we hope that people can come away from this exhibit with some fresh information they didn’t know about.”
The exhibition emphasized that wolves do not kill for sport and only kill prey to feed themselves and their families and packs, and that they are afraid of humans.
In addition to snacks, T-shirts, books and opportunities to donate to the Sierra Club, the exhibition also offered free pamphlets with information about the benefits of wolf reintroduction, citing wolves’ reintroduction in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming in the 1990s.
Some statistics include:
n Gray wolves have caused a loss of about 0.01% of cattle in the United States and Northern Rocky Mountains.
n Since Idaho, Montana and Wyoming have reintroduced wolves, those states have had far greater elk hunter success rates (an average of 31%) than Colorado has without wolves (17%).
n Wolves target elk and deer infected with chronic wasting disease (CWD), meaning Colorado’s rate of deer herds (33 of 54) and elk herds (14 of 43) infected with CWD should decrease once wolves return.
n While elk hunting is statistically more successful in states that have reintroduced wolves, elk populations have also increased in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming by 40,000 since the reintroduction.
“There’s an opportunity to comment to Colorado Parks and Wildlife. They’ll be taking comments for the next year, I understand,” Wyatt said. “There’s also an opportunity to comment until Dec. 16 to ask for wolves to be put back on the endangered species list. Those are two ways to get involved if you’re interested in advocating for wolves.”