Just how might voter-mandated wolf reintroduction in Colorado play out in coming years?
According to the advice of a technical group advising Colorado Parks and Wildlife, it could look like this:
n The initial effort would involve about 10 to 15 wolves a year, reintroduced over two to three years, followed by a pause to assess if that results in an adequately growing population to ultimately result in self-sustaining wolf numbers in the state.
n The wolves ideally would be sourced from existing wolf populations in Wyoming, Idaho and Montana.
n They preferably would be released in Colorado in winter.
n Wolves with a known history of chronically preying on livestock wouldn’t be brought to Colorado, and wolves wouldn’t be sourced from areas where chronic depredation of livestock by wolves has occurred.
Those are among numerous non-binding recommendations in a report the technical working group submitted to CPW. It is scheduled to be presented to the CPW commission at its meeting next week. The report may be found among the meeting’s supporting agenda materials at https://cpw.state.co.us/aboutus/Pages/CommissionMeeting2021-11.aspx.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is responsible for writing a wolf restoration and management plan, and the commission will be responsible for approving that plan, after Colorado voters last year approved a measure requiring reintroduction of wolves in western Colorado to begin by the end of 2023.
CPW also is considering public and stakeholder input as it looks to restore wolves to the state. The CPW commission next week also will hear a presentation prepared by a consultant summarizing public input received during outreach efforts this summer.
The technical group includes people experienced in things like wolf reintroduction, wolf management, conflict minimization, and compensation for wolf depredation on livestock. Some work for agencies including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, National Park Service, and CPW and its sister agencies in other states. Among others on the panel are county commissioners from Gunnison and Grand counties, and wolf reintroduction advocate Mike Phillips, founder of the Rocky Mountain Wolf Project.
While also considering sourcing wolves from places such as Washington/Oregon and the Great Lakes, the group cited several factors supporting looking first to Idaho, Montana and Wyoming. These include the high numbers of wolves in Montana and Idaho, recent legislation in those two states aimed at reducing wolves’ numbers, “generally negative public attitudes toward wolf presence in those states,” the fear of humans that wolves may have coming from states where hunting of them is allowed, and the preference wolves in those states have for preying on elk.
The group cautions against sourcing any wolves from Yellowstone National Park, though, saying in part that social acceptance may be low for removing and/or managing any such wolves outside the park.
Its report notes that any source of wolves will require authorization by the pertinent state wildlife commission or agency director.
The report said there is technical merit to a fast pace of reintroduction involving 30 to 40 wolves in one year, or a slow pace of five to 10 wolves a year for three to six years (and it added that such numbers aren’t concrete but are meant to suggest relative pace).
But the group’s general preference is for a medium pace, with the fast pace being its least favored of the three approaches.
“It is important to be flexible and adapt the specific logistics of these paces according to conditions of the reintroduction. It is also important to be adaptive around specific dates and numbers,” the group said.
It also noted that its discussion was focused on how many wolves are to be introduced, and not long-term population goals or management thresholds, which it didn’t address in its report.
The group said spring and summer aren’t good times to reintroduce wolves due to the heat stress they would suffer. While fall technically works, hunting season could put newly reintroduced wolves at risk, it said.
“Winter ... is preferred due to colder temperatures; snow cover to enable tracking; proximity to the first breeding season; proximity to annual peak ungulate prey vulnerability; and greater ease of protecting livestock during winter,” the group said.
The group also offers its thoughts on things such as capture methods in source states, preferred age and sex ratios of wolves to be reintroduced, and collaring/marking of reintroduced animals for monitoring and data-collection purposes.
“There is no justification for not placing a collar on an animal that is handled for the reintroduction,” the group says. “All animals released should have a collar. Too much money and resources will have been invested in each translocated animal and monitoring the success of reintroduced animals is fundamental to the program.”