Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Keystone Policy Center announced the launch of an online open house and detailed comment form on Colorado’s Wolf Restoration and Management Plan public engagement website.
The online open house and comment form offer the same information, questions and opportunity to submit feedback that is available at in-person public listening sessions that will be conducted throughout the state this summer, a Parks and Wildlife news release said.
“Whether attending an open house in-person, or reviewing information and providing feedback online, we want to hear the public’s input about the Wolf Restoration and Management Plan,” said Julie Shapiro, director of the Natural Resources Program for Keystone Policy Center.
“The online open house includes posters and video presentations providing the same information offered at in-person meetings, effectively creating a virtual learning and listening session for everyone to participate in at their own convenience.”
The online comment form will be available through late August and allows visitors to submit responses to the same topics and questions discussed at open house listening sessions.
Those topics include:
n Engagement, Education, and Outreach
n Wolf Restoration
n Wolf Management
n Livestock Interactions
Parks and Wildlife and Keystone Policy Center announced last month the full slate of 14 open house listening sessions set to be conducted throughout the state.
The open house public listening sessions are one component of the more than 40 meetings being conducted in July and August.
In addition to the open houses and the online comment form, Parks and Wildlife and Keystone will convene approximately 17 invitational geographic-based focus groups in western Colorado, approximately 10 invitational interest-based focus groups, as well as Tribal consultation meetings and virtual town hall sessions.
The 14 open houses will all be in-person with information stations where people can talk to wildlife staff about different topics.
There will be staff presentations at the stations, and additional staff will be available to answer questions and listen to concerns of attendees.
The open houses are three hours long, but there is no set schedule.
For Grand Junction, there will be an open house listening session on July 28 at the Mesa County Fairgrounds Community Building from 5-8 p.m.
Montrose will host a session July 21 at the Montrose Field House, 25 Colorado Ave. also from 5-8 p.m.
Go online for a complete list of dates and locations of listening sessions.