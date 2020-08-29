Colorado may have seen its first wolf pup born in the state in more than 80 years, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).
Last month in the northwestern part of the state, a biologist spotted a wolf pup following the path of another wolf that had been seen earlier, Parks and Wildlife spokesperson Rebecca Ferrell said. The biologist works for CPW, but was on her own time when the sighting occurred. The sighting was originally reported by Colorado Public Radio, which obtained the report through an open records request.
The wolf pup was seen in the same general area as a group of six adult wolves that were confirmed to be in the state last winter by Parks and Wildlife.
The agency is following its normal procedures to try and confirm the sighting, Ferrell said, but so far has not been able to photograph the animal or confirm it through scat samples. It is conducting howl surveys where wildlife staff will howl and listen for any responses from wolves in the area.
“We are pretty much business as usual,” Ferrell said. “Wolves are one piece of the many species that we’re managing and working with each day. So normal protocol would be when we have sighting reports and we find them to be credible… we continue to monitor that area.”
Michael Robinson with the Center for Biological Diversity said the existence of the pup still needs to be confirmed, but that if there is a breeding pack in the state, it would need more wolves in the area to provide potential mates.
The best way to accomplish that, he said, was through the reintroduction effort that is on the ballot this November.
“In some ways, it makes it more urgent because it’s great that there may be a first generation of wolves born in Colorado, the first generation in almost a century of pups, but then again, what happens when they’re adults?” Robinson said. “In some ways. it would just be tremendously sad to have one family of wolves and for them not to be able to find any other wolves for hundreds of miles.”
The pack that was confirmed in Moffat County migrated from the Yellowstone area in Wyoming.
However, Robinson said few wolves are able to make that trip. Between Yellowstone and Colorado, more than a hundred miles exists where wolves are allowed to be killed in any season, he said.
“The number of wolves that we can reasonably expect to migrate down from Wyoming to Colorado is going to be very, very few and has been very few over the decades that wolves have been reintroduced,” Robinson said.
Denny Behrens with the Stop the Wolf Coalition said other wolves have made it to Colorado in recent years. He said he, too, would like to see the pup’s existence confirmed, but that he would not be surprised if breeding had occurred and felt there was no need for reintroduction.
“Any time we’ve got breeding pairs, you’re going to have an increase in the population of wolves,” Behrens said. “That’s just normal. We’ve already got wolves in Colorado. We’ve had wolves migrating in since 2004.”
For anyone who believes they have seen a wolf, Ferrell urged them to report that to Parks and Wildlife. She also said that wolves are still endangered in Colorado and harming one comes with heavy fines and potential jail time.