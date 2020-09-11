Colorado Parks and Wildlife confirmed that several wolves were killed in Wyoming near the Colorado border that supporters of the Colorado wolf reintroduction effort say may have been part of the pack seen in northwestern Colorado earlier this year.
“(Colorado Parks and Wildlife) CPW staff in the region learned in May that some wolves were taken in Wyoming near the Colorado border in early March,” CPW spokesperson Rebecca Ferrell said in a statement. “It should be noted that wolves are legal game in Wyoming and we do not, nor do we expect, to receive information from Wyoming Game and Fish (WGF) on hunting or wildlife management within their state.”
Ferrell said Wyoming requires hunters to report when a wolf is taken within 10 days. In much of Wyoming, outside its northwest corner it is legal to kill a wolf in any season, as they are defined as a predatory species. There have not been any reports of a wolf being killed in Colorado, Ferrell said.
“While hunting is legal in Wyoming, gray wolves remain protected under the Endangered Species Act (ESA) in Colorado, so management and any investigations are led by the US Fish and Wildlife Service,” Ferrell said. “Under the ESA, killing a gray wolf is punishable by up to a year in prison and a $100,000 fine. In addition, it is a crime to kill an animal listed as endangered by the state.”
The wolf pack that was seen in January was near the border with Wyoming. Supporters of reintroducing wolves to Colorado said it is possible some pack members could have crossed the border and been killed.
“Whoever killed these wolves unwittingly demolished the myth of wandering wolves re-colonizing Colorado,” said Rob Edward, president of the Rocky Mountain Wolf Action Fund. “Their actions underscore what scientists have said all along: wolves from Wyoming will never give rise to a viable population in Colorado.”
Ferrell said CPW could not confirm whether the wolves killed were part of the pack seen in Colorado or unrelated wolves traveling down toward Colorado.
She said CPW staff in the region are still seeing evidence of wolves there.
“We have continued monitoring the area and have continued to see the presence of wolves on the landscape in northwestern Colorado since, including game camera images from this summer,” Ferrell said.