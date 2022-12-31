This has been a year of coping with crises at Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Already the agency was dealing with big tasks and issues this year. Among them was working on planning for voter-required reintroduction of wolves into the state by the end of 2023, and at the same time managing for impacts of some wolves that already have shown up in northwest Colorado and been associated with confirmed or possible attacks on livestock. Additionally, CPW was busy working on the launch at the start of next year of its Keep Colorado Wild Pass, a deeply discounted-price park pass that will be made available to motorists when they register their vehicles.