This has been a year of coping with crises at Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Already the agency was dealing with big tasks and issues this year. Among them was working on planning for voter-required reintroduction of wolves into the state by the end of 2023, and at the same time managing for impacts of some wolves that already have shown up in northwest Colorado and been associated with confirmed or possible attacks on livestock. Additionally, CPW was busy working on the launch at the start of next year of its Keep Colorado Wild Pass, a deeply discounted-price park pass that will be made available to motorists when they register their vehicles.
Then in April, a bombshell hit the agency. Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources, placed Parks and Wildlife Director Dan Prenzlow on administrative leave as an investigation was launched into an allegedly racist comment that Prenzlow made at the agency’s Partners in the Outdoors Conference.
At an awards ceremony, Prenzlow called out from the conference stage to Parks and Wildlife employee Alease “Aloe” Lee, who was in the back of the room, to thank her for her role in organizing the event, saying, ‘Oh, there’s Aloe, in the back of the bus.” Lee is Black.
A REVEALING INVESTIGATION
An outside investigator noted in a September report that the phrase “back of the bus” comes from Jim-Crow-era segregationist laws requiring Black and Brown people to sit in the rear of buses, with white people allowed to sit in the front. Prenzlow said he wasn’t immediately aware he misspoke, and he soon afterward and repeatedly apologized. The investigator found there was no evidence Prenzlow had conscious intent to harm Lee, but that he nevertheless had made a “dehumanizing statement tied to race.”
The investigator also found Prenzlow “has not likely created a healthy workplace around issues of equity,” and that it was “unlikely that he can be an effective leader going forward.” Prenzlow retired this fall while still on leave, after a 37-year career with the agency. Lee resigned around the same time after also being on administrative leave. Investigators found that race-based, expletive-laced statements she made in response to Prenzlow, and regarding conference participant and Colorado Wildlife Council Chair Dan Gates, likely violated state or agency policy.
A search has begun for a permanent replacement for Prenzlow, and Gibbs has said there also are plans to do an all-staff cultural assessment at Parks and Wildlife, also involving outside partners, to look at lessons learned from the recent events.
ETHICS COMPLAINT
The black eye for the agency follows another one involving high-level leadership in 2021. JT Romatzke, who had been the agency’s Northwest regional manager, transferred to another job within the agency after an internal investigation found he acted inappropriately in connection with the agency’s work to implement the voter-mandated introduction of wolves into the state. He had been accused of working to inhibit implementation of Proposition 114, the wolf reintroduction measure passed by voters in 2020.
Speaking with the Parks and Wildlife Commission in November, Gibbs said it has been a challenging time for the agency and he’d “like us to focus on moving forward now.” But a cloud still hangs over Gibbs himself when it comes to Parks and Wildlife. The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission unanimously found this year that an agency-related ethics complaint against him isn’t frivolous and should be fully investigated.
George Brauchler, representing the accountability group Defend Colorado, filed the complaint last year over a $496,000 contract awarded to the Keystone Policy Center for public outreach on wolf reintroduction. Gibbs’ wife, Johanna Raquet Gibbs, worked at the center in April 2021, when the contract was issued, but left her job as a senior project director there in June 2021, after working there for 15 years.
Brauchler says Gibbs broke state law by overseeing the awarding of a contract from the state to his wife’s employer and filing false conflict-of-interest disclosures omitting mention of the conflict. Gibbs says the complaint is frivolous, and a DNR spokeswoman has said Gibbs played no role when Parks and Wildlife entered into the Keystone contract following a “rigorous independent process” to select a consultant. The complaint against Gibbs remains under investigation by the commission.
WOLF PLAN
Parks and Wildlife released a draft wolf restoration and management plan this month. It proposes releasing about 30 to 50 wolves in total into the state over the next three to five years, with the releases in the first year occurring somewhere in the Glenwood Springs/Aspen/Vail area.
The plan will be the subject of several public meetings by the Parks and Wildlife Commission before it is scheduled to make a final decision on a plan in May. Debate over the plan is likely to focus on things such as the adequacy of compensation to ranchers for livestock losses to wolves, and concerns among some conservation groups over how the plan addresses things such as lethal control of wolves and population goals for recovering wolves.
Getting the draft plan prepared and released, following many meetings with a Stakeholder Advisory Group and a Technical Working Group, was a high point Parks and Wildlife could point to despite the year’s challenges.
Back on the challenges side, however, a state audit also was released this year that raised accountability concerns in connection with about $2.8 million in state parks camping revenues missed out on last year due to campsite closures, fee reductions and refunds. While some of that lost revenue may have been justified, such as closing sites for legitimate reasons, auditors couldn’t reliably verify that due to things such as discrepancies in Parks and Wildlife reservation data. It found that regional managers also didn’t document their rationale for lowering fees, as required.
The agency committed to take corrective steps in response to the audit.
CAMEO SHOOTING RANGE
Closer to home, in June the group Colorado Ceasefire claimed that a shooting contest held at Parks and Wildlife’s Cameo Shooting Complex in Mesa County was in violation of a Colorado law banning possession of ammunition magazines that can hold more than 15 rounds. Parks and Wildlife said that groups holding shooting events on CPW properties “will require participating individuals to sign an affidavit that they are in compliance with Colorado’s laws.”
In September, Parks and Wildlife said it has had few cancellations of events at Cameo this year, without saying how many were related to the high-capacity magazine ban. Mesa County commissioners opposed the agency’s decision to require affidavits, citing constitutional issues and potential economic impacts from cancellations.
Also this year, Parks and Wildlife was chagrined to discover an infestation of adult zebra mussels in Highline Lake State Park, the first-ever discovery of an adult zebra or quagga mussel in the state. The two species quickly reproduce and spread, clogging pipes and other infrastructure with their shells and causing ecological impacts. The agency is still determining what the discovery will mean for boating at the lake next year. Assuming boating resumes, motorized and trailered boats would be subject to inspection and decontamination upon leaving the lake, as they already are when entering it.
Banning boating or draining the lake to try to eliminate the infestation also are possibilities.