A Mesa County jury on Wednesday found Ika Eden guilty on multiple counts for her role in the 2017 deaths of two girls in rural San Miguel County.
Eden was convicted of two counts of child abuse, knowingly or recklessly, causing death, each a class 2 felony, relating to the deaths of Makayla Roberts, 10, and Hannah Marshall, 8, according to a press release from the 7th judicial district attorney’s office.
Eden was the last of five co-defendants to be found guilty of charges related to the deaths of the children in Norwood during the summer of 2017. Eden was a member of a doomsday cult whose members prosecutors believe traveled across the country while preparing for the end of the world, under the leadership of Madani Ceus.
Ceus was sentenced in Telluride to 64 years in prison last summer.
Investigators believe Ceus at some point determined Makayla and Hannah weren’t pure enough to be part of the group and ordered the little girls be sequestered in a car with no food or water while her other disciples withdrew to the other end of the farm to wait for the end of the world, according to The Daily Sentinel reports at the time.
Eden was charged in the case as one of several adults who did not intervene while the unattended children died. She is expected to be sentenced Monday.
A prison term ranging from 16-48 years must be imposed for each count, which could be run concurrently or consecutively to each other, the 7th judicial district attorney’s office said.