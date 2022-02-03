A 61-year-old New Mexico woman and her dog were found safe early Wednesday morning by Mesa County Search and Rescue after getting lost while skiing on Grand Mesa.
According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were notified at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday that the woman was overdue coming back from skiing.
The woman’s car was located at the Mesa Top trail head parking lot, and sheriff’s deputies, Mesa County Search and Rescue’s snowskipper team (snowmobile team) and Careflight’s helicopter began a search for the woman.
During the search, which took place in temperatures nearing 15 degrees and contended with fresh snow making it difficult to locate the woman’s tracks, the electronics in search and rescue’s snowmobiles also kept freezing, and one team of searchers became stranded for a short time themselves.
On their way to help the stranded search team, another search team located the woman several miles from the trail head, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman was located at about 4:30 a.m. in a thick stand of trees that had prevented the helicopter from seeing her, according to the sheriff’s office.
“Search crews said it was a miracle not only she was found but also that she and the dog survived that long in the freezing weather,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.
The woman was treated for exposure but was otherwise found to be in good health.
According to the sheriff’s office, those recreating in the winter should always take precautions such as letting someone know where they are going.
They should carry water, food, fire-starting materials and warm clothes, especially because trails may look different in the winter than they do in the summer.