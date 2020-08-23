A speaker making comments to the Grand Junction City Council on Wednesday said that a man had stalked a woman who had spoken at a previous meeting because he believed she was a member of antifa.
Liz Sinclair said she had been in an overflow room during the Aug. 5 meetings. After a woman made comments to the council at that meeting, Sinclair said a man in the overflow room said he didn’t believe she was from here and was part of antifa — an anti-fascist political activist group.
“While I would expect such nonsense from the mouths of most of these cretins, what is deeply troubling to me is this idiot proceeded to hunt the young woman down over the next couple days and even chose to show up at her work to verify her validity to speak at the City Council meeting,” Sinclair said.
City Manager Greg Caton said the incident referenced by Sinclair was not reported to the Grand Junction Police Department, and so there was no criminal investigation. They did determine that the woman who was followed to her work was a city employee.
“This employee handled the incident that occurred and therefore did not bring it to a supervisor’s attention,” Caton said in a statement. “Because of the comment at the podium during the August 19 City Council meeting, we were able to identify the individual referenced in the comments. We have since spoken with the employee about the incident and the employee feels that the situation was handled and did not feel the need for further action at this time. Employee safety is a priority of the City of Grand Junction and the City responds to all safety issues that it is made aware of.”
Sinclair said in her comments that the City Council should make it clear that intimidating people who address the council is unacceptable. Mayor Duke Wortmann told The Daily Sentinel that following someone to their work over a public comment was “crazy.”
“That’s ridiculous and it’s unfortunate and it shouldn’t have happened,” Wortmann said. “None of the other protesters from either side were followed or any of that garbage. It just is detestable that this poor woman had to be basically accosted at her job.”
Sinclair ended her comments by referencing comments made to City Council at its Aug. 5 meeting by Michael Anton, who said activists from the group Right and Wrong (RAW) and Black Lives Matter “are not Grand Junction.”
“To drive my point home maybe it would help to reiterate the message of Mike Anton at the last meeting from the opposite perspective,” Sinclair said, adding “we need to be better, Grand Junction.”