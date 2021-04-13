The woman who was killed Friday in an officer-involved shooting near Delta has been identified as Paige Pierce, 26, of Austin, Colorado.
On April 9 at 11:35 a.m., a Delta County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a shooting on Highway 92 near Hotchkiss. The shooting happened after a short pursuit.
Pierce was the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, according to a news release. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Delta County Coroner’s Office and the Delta County Sheriff’s Office announced Pierce’s identity on Monday.
Coroner Lance Boren and Sheriff Mark Taylor asked in a joint release that the public respect Pierce’s family’s privacy.
The deputy involved was not injured during the incident and is on paid administrative leave while an investigation of the shooting is completed.
He will not be identified prior to the conclusion of the investigation, according to a news release.
The 7th Judicial District Critical Incident Team was activated at the request of Sheriff Taylor and is conducting the investigation.
That team is made up of members of agencies within the 7th Judicial District and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and investigates the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers within the district.
The team will submit a final report on this incident to the 7th Judicial District Attorney, and the DA will report his findings, according to a news release.
Taylor said he is committed to full transparency at the conclusion of the investigation when all information is available.