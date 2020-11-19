A Montrose woman was sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for possession and distribution of methamphetamine and heroin as well as witness, victim or informant tampering.
United States Attorney Jason R. Dunn announced on Thursday that Angelina Maestas, 33, was sentenced for her role in a large-scale drug trafficking case.
Maestas is one of 13 people indicted in January. According to court documents, including the stipulated facts contained in the defendants’ plea agreements, Maestas conspired to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine, 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and less than 100 grams of heroin.
Maestas also committed witness, victim or informant tampering. According to court records, she posted discovery documents protected by court order on Facebook. This included material that identified at least one co-conspirator who Maestas alleged cooperated with police.
“This substantial sentence is an appropriate one for someone that caused tremendous damage to a small Colorado community and then tried to undermine the judicial process by intimidating a witness,” Dunn said. “We look forward to continuing the prosecutions in the case and ensuring that this drug ring is stomped out permanently.”
Maestas was sentenced to 130 months for the drug crimes, and 30 months for the witness, victim or informant tampering, with both sentences to run consecutive.
Of the 13 defendants indicted, three, including Maestas, have pleaded guilty. The only other defendant who has so far been sentenced, Joseph Davis, was ordered to serve 151 months in federal prison. The cases against the other 10 defendants are pending.
This case was investigated by the DEA with substantial support from the Montrose Police Department and the Montrose County Sheriff.