Deziree Fisher, 42, pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges and was sentenced to 16 years in the Department of Corrections this week. Fisher was shot once in the hand by a Mesa County Sheriff’s Office deputy during her arrest in Oct. 2018.
More a pound of meth was reportedly found at the scene.
Fisher pleaded guilty of possession with intent to distribute in one case and pleaded guilty to a probation violation in the other case. In both cases she will receive 8 year sentences, 609 days of which she has already served.
During the sentencing hearing on Monday, Mesa County Judge Richard Gurley commented on how it was the five-year anniversary of Mesa County Sheriff Office deputy Derek Geer’s death and how amazed he was with the restraint law enforcement officers show on a daily basis.
Fisher was first contacted by law enforcement when she was sleeping in a truck in the Rite Aid parking lot, according to the arrest affidavit.
She reportedly refused to get out and drove off as one of the deputies attempted to break into the car. Her vehicle was eventually pinned by officers after running through a barbed-wire fence into a dirt embankment. One of the deputies deployed a tool to break the window and a Taser was used as she refused to come out.
When she reached into the back of the car to grab something shiny or metallic in her bag she was shot in the hand, Rubinstein’s report said.
“Fisher grabbed a bag from the back of the vehicle and was digging in it, disregarding commands and repeatedly pulling her hands out of the bag and telling (one of the deputies) to ‘shoot me,’ ” Rubinstein recounted.
Toxicology shows she was high on methamphetamine during the encounter.
The shooting during Fisher’s arrest resulted in a Critical Incident Response Team investigation.
Twenty-first Judicial District Attorney Dan Rubinstein ruled the officer used justified force when he shot the non-compliant and potentially dangerous Fisher. The CIRT team — representatives of area law enforcement agencies, investigates all officer-involved shootings.