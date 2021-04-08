Sabrina Stevens of Clifton appeared in Mesa County Court on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to reckless manslaughter and child abuse in the killing of her husband, Andrew Hapoff, in 2019.
Judge Matthew Barrett went through the charges with Stevens, as well as her rights before she entered her plea. The reckless manslaughter charge is a class 4 felony. It comes with a presumptive sentencing range of two to six years. The child abuse charges related to four children being present during the crime and is a class 2 misdemeanor.
Stevens told police in an interview at the time of the crime that Hapoff had strangled her on Sept. 26, 2019. Just after 9 p.m., Stevens called dispatch stating she stabbed her husband and she believed he was going to die, according to the arrest affidavit.
When EMS arrived, she was found applying pressure to the man, identified as Hapoff, who later died of his injuries at a local hospital. In previous court appearances, family members of Stevens told the court the relationship between Stevens and Hapoff was abusive.
Stevens broke into tears in at least two instances as Judge Barrett explained the charges she was pleading to and when he asked her, in an unusual move for Mesa County Court, to describe what she had done wrong that led her to plead guilty. Barrett acknowledged he may be the only judge in the district that requires that.
Stevens’ attorneys asked the court for a pre-sentence investigation and stated they would need four hours to present evidence at Stevens’ sentencing hearing.
That hearing is set for June 18 at 8 a.m.