The Giving Club, a Mesa County women’s club, has donated more than $500,000 to 29 Mesa County nonprofits since it was founded in 2014.
“Seven years in, what is most impressive is how it transcends the number of dollars raised, the friendships and social networks built, the founders and successive leaders’ efforts. It quickly established a powerful life of its own that both surprises and gratifies those who give and those who receive. The Giving Club itself is such a gift to this community.” said Illene Roggensack, a founding member.
Another nonprofit recipient will be selected at the Nov. 1 meeting. With more than 180 members, this donation will be more than $18,000.
Membership to The Giving Club is open to any woman and requires a commitment to donate $100 each
quarter to the selected organization and an $80 annual membership/hospitality fee.
The women meet quarterly. Each member in attendance can nominate one Mesa County nonprofit, with three nominations drawn at random and a brief presentation about each. Members then vote to determine one agency to receive all contributions for the quarter.
“The Giving Club is a great way to make a big impact on local nonprofits and those they serve while also connecting with a diverse group of like-minded, local women,” said Carol Todd, steering committee member.
Meetings begin at 5:15 p.m. on the first Monday in August, November, February and May. New members are invited. Information and membership applications are available at www.gjgivingclub.org or call Judy Vanderleest at 970-260-6140.