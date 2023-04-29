Christina Schultz

Submitted by the Women’s Giving Club

Women’s Giving Club member and Grand Valley Resettlement Program volunteer Christina Shultz celebrates a donation to the resettlement program.

After the U.S. military left Afghanistan last summer — followed immediately by the Taliban’s rise to power in the country — Grand Junction’s Bob Hedlund has made it his mission to rescue the people he met there doing humanitarian work, even bringing some of those families to the Grand Valley.

Hedlund’s organization, Joint Development Associates (JDA) International, swiftly moved to remove families from the country and help them relocate to the United States, with 10 families from Afghanistan moving to the Western Slope. To accommodate these families, the Grand Valley Resettlement Program (GVRP) was founded to help them with anything they need, from gathering food to finding a place to live to enrolling their children in schools to health care assistance.

