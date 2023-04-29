After the U.S. military left Afghanistan last summer — followed immediately by the Taliban’s rise to power in the country — Grand Junction’s Bob Hedlund has made it his mission to rescue the people he met there doing humanitarian work, even bringing some of those families to the Grand Valley.
Hedlund’s organization, Joint Development Associates (JDA) International, swiftly moved to remove families from the country and help them relocate to the United States, with 10 families from Afghanistan moving to the Western Slope. To accommodate these families, the Grand Valley Resettlement Program (GVRP) was founded to help them with anything they need, from gathering food to finding a place to live to enrolling their children in schools to health care assistance.
The GVRP recently received some financial help in its goal to assist these families, as the Women’s Giving Club held its quarterly meeting this week to decide on a nonprofit entity to donate to and opted for the GVRP. There are 230 members of the Women’s Giving Club who each committed to donating $100 to the organization chosen by the club, meaning the GVRP will receive a $23,000 check in unrestricted funds.
“Thank you for this amazing opportunity to be part of the Grand Valley Resettlement Program,” wrote Christina Schultz, a Women’s Giving Club member and GVRP volunteer, to Hedlund to inform him that the GVRP would receive the donation. “I think many people saw what happened in Afghanistan and didn’t think they could do anything to help. I certainly felt like that many times. You (Hedlund and GVRP) gave people the chance to make a difference, and last night, our community once again answered the call. I know many are very grateful.”
The GVRP has been spending about $20,000 per month for subsidizing home and utility expenses. The Women’s Giving Club’s donation will help support families until they become financially viable. All GVRP families are expected to have income to support their families in the next 5-6 months and most members of these families who are working-age adults are employed.
In the past few months, the GVRP has received a donation of $20,000 from the Grand Junction, Horizon Sunrise, Palisade and Fruita rotary clubs, as well as a matching grant from Rotary District 5470. That grant is being used to help families with extended support for their housing expenses until they become financially viable.
The program was also the recipient of a $50,000 grant from the Colorado Refugee Services Program, with those funds also helping families relocated from Afghanistan to the Western Slope with their living expenses.
Additionally, in the past few months, the Rocky Mountain Health Foundation has donated $10,000, the Western Colorado Community Foundation has donated $2,000 and the Bray Cares Foundation has donated $5,000 to the GVRP. Hedlund also said there are “too many churches and individuals to name” in terms of contributions.
“It is a great privilege to bring so many of my friends here to the Grand Valley and see so many volunteers and so much of the Valley accepting them,” Hedlund said.
“I never thought 30 years ago, when my wife and I took our family overseas, we would see the people we met back then and served would eventually come to Grand Junction.”