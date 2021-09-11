Construction on the multi-million dollar renovation to the Lincoln Park Stadium is set to begin Monday.
The city’s contractor will begin by staging for the demolition of the seating and stands behind home plate and along the third baseline at Suplizio Field. Fencing will be installed around the stadium and the adjacent path will be closed during the construction.
The project will also include reconstruction of the west stands at Stocker Stadium. The track will remain open until work on that aspect of the project begins in mid-November.
“I think they are necessary improvements and they’ll make the stadium much better, much easier for people to use,” Mayor Chuck McDaniel said.
IT and audio-visual upgrades and improvements to the southwest and northwest entry ways are also proposed for the project. The City Council will vote on whether or not to authorize an additional investment of $2.5 million to complete those aspects at next Wednesday’s meeting. That money will be paid back over the course of 12 years by Colorado Mesa University.
“The Lincoln Park Stadium Complex is a cornerstone of this community thanks to the collaboration that enabled it and continues to improve it,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said in a statement. “We’re very appreciative to our Stadium partners for their leadership to make the Stadium’s positive impact upon our community as significant as possible.”
If the City Council chooses to authorize the additional funding the entire project will amount to approximately $10 million. The project is funded through collaboration between the city of Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Baseball Committee (JUCO), School District 51 and Colorado Mesa University.
While the project tackles the most pressing needs for the stadium identified by the Parks Improvement Advisory Board, there will be need for additional work in the future, McDaniel said.
“They have a list of improvements, a wish list if you will, and these improvements will not complete that list,” McDaniel said. “There will still be some things that need to be done out there, but (this project) will certainly help the facility.”