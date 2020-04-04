There have been moments like this: My husband is in our home office area on Google Meet with two coworkers while my daughter is on Zoom participating in a dance class in the dining room (my son showing off his moves in the background) while I hurriedly type notes in a bedroom as I interview someone for a story using my cellphone.
And there have been moments like these: Four bikes in a row zooming down the Colorado Riverfront Trail, all of us enjoying the fresh air.
The kids and I snuggled on the couch reading a paperback, unabridged copy of “Treasure Island.”
The four of us gobbling up freshly baked bread, and then chatting via Facetime with my parents, who only live 2 miles away but aren’t taking visitors.
The past two weeks of COVID-19 life have been such a blunt mixture of fast tech and slowdown old-fashioned living that I feel like I’m in a love-hate relationship.
For example, I have an app on my phone I can use to order our groceries and then pick them up at the store.
I haven’t used it because I like doing the grocery shopping myself.
But now, since I’m one of those at-risk types with Crohn’s disease who takes two immunosuppressants, I should probably give in and use the app.
So I’ve sent my husband to the store. Ha!
OK. I know that’s not a good solution.
I’ll use the app.
And, because so many folks like me have decided this option is better for their health and personal safety, in four days or so our order will be ready and my husband will be able to pick up our groceries.
Meanwhile, I’ll be home working. I’m thankful to have a job where that is sometimes an option. With the click of a mouse, editors at The Daily Sentinel across town can edit a story I’ve written. (Or maybe those editors are in fuzzy slippers at home? Hmmm.)
My husband is working online as well. The kids have online lessons from school. They also need drinks of water and snacks.
My husband and I are trying to figure out how we can both work online, oversee those online lessons, pick up the groceries and deliver the snacks … it’s overwhelming!
To deal with all the stress of working online at home, we turn to things that bring us comfort, which right now happen to be online church and online exercise classes and talking with family on FaceTime using wi-fi.
Our daughter does online dance classes, and we wish our son could do online tennis because he uses his enormous energy to hit tennis balls into the garage door: Bam! Wham! Bam!
It’s distracting us from being online.
So I go for a run.
Then my husband takes our son to a tennis court where they can play and still be more than 6 feet away from everyone else.
And our daughter catches a garter snake in the backyard and names it Scaley.
I’ve already picked out the next paperback, unabridged book for the kids and me to read together: “The Call of the Wild.”
Then we can stream the movie, online.
Ann Wright is the Lifestyle editor at The Daily Sentinel.