One of the main functions of the North Avenue project is to install medians that will reduce the number of spaces motorists are able to make left turns, which will in turn reduce the number of places motorists will be trying to make different kinds of turns at the same spot. Work remains to be finished west of 28 Road.
Work hours will be adjusted starting Wednesday for the U.S. Highway 6/North Avenue project.
The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies announced that the new work time will be from 2 p.m.-2 a.m., Sunday-Thursday beginning Wednesday.
The schedule change will allow crews to complete paving before temperatures are too cold to place asphalt. The current work zone stretches from the east end of the Interstate 70 business loop to First Street on North Avenue.
Mainline paving is anticipated to be complete before the Thanksgiving holiday, a news release said. The project is anticipated to be completely finished by the middle of December depending on the weather.
Work that remains on the project includes access improvements with raised median curb replacement and installation, ADA ramp construction, curb, gutter and sidewalk improvements. Improvements also include the full-width overlay paving of this four-mile stretch of highway, traffic signal conduit improvements, and drainage, signage and striping. The posted speed limit through the work zone is 20 mph. One lane of travel in each direction will always be maintained. Through lanes will be the outside travel lanes on North Avenue while median construction is being performed. There is a 10-foot width restriction in place for freight and commercial vehicles. Freight and commercial motor vehicles are encouraged to use alternate routes around the project limits.