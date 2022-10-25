090322 North Avenue 3.jpg

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

One of the main functions of the North Avenue project is to install medians that will reduce the number of spaces motorists are able to make left turns, which will in turn reduce the number of places motorists will be trying to make different kinds of turns at the same spot. Work remains to be finished west of 28 Road.

 Scott Crabtree

Work hours will be adjusted starting Wednesday for the U.S. Highway 6/North Avenue project.

The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor United Companies announced that the new work time will be from 2 p.m.-2 a.m., Sunday-Thursday beginning Wednesday.