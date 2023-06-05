Highway 133 dirt work 2

Photo courtesy of CDOT

A large excavation project is underway on Colorado Highway 133 north of Paonia to prepare for a construction of a temporary bridge where the roadway suffered major damage more than a month ago.

A massive excavation project continues on Colorado Highway 133 to prepare for the temporary bridge foundation in the area where a sinkhole and culvert failure tore a hole in the highway.

Parts to construct the temporary bridge were shipped from North Carolina and were expected to arrive Monday.