Colorado Mesa University has begun construction on the Center for Reflection, a nondenominational chapel that will provide students with a space for prayer or quiet contemplation.
CMU President Tim Foster said in speaking with admissions staff and student ambassadors, they learned a chapel or space for students to reflect was one of the facilities the university was most in need of.
“The students, we all need a place sometimes to go and sit and take a moment and be able to clear our heads and get a little more peaceful and be able to deal with whatever is facing us that day,” Foster said.
The $1.5 million project will include the chapel building, which will provide an indoor space for students to gather in groups or be alone. It will also include a memorial wall and large grassy area, which Foster said could be used for candlelight vigils. CMU Board of Trustees member Amy Lentz said she felt the spiritual needs of students were something the university should provide a space for.
“I attended a state school and we had a chapel on our campus,” Lentz said. “I always found it to be a very comforting thing, just knowing it was there. I think at CMU we’re always striving to see a student as a whole and meet their needs academically, financially, emotionally and to me spiritual is part of that.”
The project will be funded in part through a fundraising campaign through the CMU Foundation. Robert Bray and Craig Springer are co-chairs for the fundraising campaign. Bray said years ago he had toured another campus that had a grotto where students could reflect or leave candles, which he wanted to bring to CMU.
“I’m delighted to be a co-chair on the campaign and this university is amazing for what it offers,” Bray said. “For everything this campus has, the one thing it’s been missing for years is a place where students can go to privately reflect.”
The intangible benefit of providing this kind of space is something Bray said he has seen. He said it will provide one more service the students have needed on campus.
“It will just add something,” Bray said. “You can’t describe it like, we have these degrees in engineering and we’re tops in this and that, but it’s an important piece of this puzzle that we’ve needed.”
A fundraising letter campaign is set to begin soon, Bray said. He said anyone who wanted to contribute financially to the project could mail a contribution to the CMU Foundation on behalf of the Center for Reflection.