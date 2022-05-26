Several construction projects are underway on heavily-trafficked roads around the Grand Junction area.
Night work is starting on a project resurfacing North Avenue through Grand Junction, with single lane closures in place, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced last week.
North Avenue is being worked on from First Street eastward to the Interstate 70 business loop.
The project includes resurfacing the road and installing new medians, according to CDOT, as well as curb, gutter, lighting and ramp improvements.
A mid-November finish is planned for the project, according to a CDOT press release.
The work is taking place at night, from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., when traffic volumes are lower, according to CDOT. At least one open lane in each direction will always be maintained.
“We’re really excited to do these improvements,” CDOT Region 3 Communications Manager Elise Thatcher said. “Anyone who has been on North Avenue lately has seen how bumpy it is and so we’re excited to get that done this year.”
A CDOT project resurfacing an section of U.S. Highway 6 east of Clifton to Palisade and on 32 Road from U.S. 50 to the Colorado River Bridge is making good progress, Thatcher said. She said the parts of the roadway that have been completed are “butter smooth.”
The $5.6 million project is slated to finish up in late June, according to CDOT.
A project reconstructing U.S. 6/F Road in Clifton from just west of the business loop to east of Fifth Street has also kicked off, Thatcher said.
Right now, utility work by Xcel Energy is underway, Thatcher said, with CDOT’s portion scheduled to begin in the fall.
The final product will include roundabouts at First Street and Fifth Street in Clifton, according to CDOT, and a new storm drain system, new utility infrastructure, new sidewalks and new lighting.
The cost of that project is to be determined, according to CDOT’s project website.
Thatcher said CDOT appreciates drivers’ patience while the work is taking place.
“We know folks have already experienced delays with the work on utilities, and we’re trying to work at night as much as possible,” Thatcher said.
Construction on that project is scheduled to wrap up in August, 2024.
Another project within the city of Grand Junction, the reconstruction of the G Road bridge at 24 Road, is expected to move into its next phase by the end of June, according to Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall.
Prall said G Road is expected to open back up by the end of June, with some minor irrigation and revegetation work still to be completed on that part afterwards.
Xcel Energy is expected to start utility relocations in the project area within the next few weeks, Prall said.
A pedestrian crossing under G Road is also under construction, Prall said, which will connect to a trail network and allow people to walk from Canyon View Park to nearby shopping complexes.
The rest of that trail is currently out for bid, Prall said, with an expected completion date of Spring, 2023.