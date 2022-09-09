Riverside Parkway will be closed in both directions from Ninth Street to D Road on Sunday so the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments can complete landscaping renovations in front of Las Colonias Park.
The renovation involves planting 35 trees including 14 hackberry trees, 11 Kentucky coffee trees, seven honey locust trees, and three English oak trees.
Fall is a good time of year for tree planting since temperatures will begin to decrease. The trees being planted were selected because of their success growing in the climate of the Grand Valley and by planting different varieties, there isn’t the potential that a disease or pest will damage all the trees at the same time.
The work is planned for Sunday when traffic volumes are down significantly to minimize interruption to the public. Detours will be up to help motorists navigate around the closure.
This renovation is part of a greater effort to repair the urban canopy.
Other than the amphitheater and gravel overflow lots, all amenities at Las Colonias Park including the dog parks, river trail, festival area, butterfly pond, and boat ramp, will be open as normal.
Park users will need to access Las Colonias Park from 27½ Road on the east side of the Riverside Parkway, east of Las Colonias Park just past the curve. Park users need to come south on 27½ Road and then turn right on C ½ road. At the roundabout, dog park users will need to take the 1st exit and boat ramp users will need to take the second exit on the roundabout.