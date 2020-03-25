Susie Goss isn’t considered an essential worker.
As a result, and because of Gov. Jared Polis’ order last week to close all nonessential personal service businesses in the state, such as salons and barbershops, Goss’ Beautifeye Day Spa at 862 Colorado Ave. is, essentially, out of business.
“It’s just kind of rough right now,” she said. “We’re nonessential and also we’re touching people in close quarters. They say not to touch your face, and we touch your face.”
Goss isn’t alone.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to calls for the closure of businesses that, by their nature, require hands-on work, literally. That order comes on the heels of orders to close businesses that attract large crowds, such as restaurants, bars and movie theaters.
But it’s not only depriving Goss of a means of earning a living, it’s also left her and other small business owners with little choice but to lay off workers. For Goss, the shutdown was devastating to her nine employees.
For the time being, Goss is trying to gin up as much business as she can by selling her beauty products directly to her regular customers and creating her own do-it-yourself facial kits for them to use at home.
“So what I’m trying to do is, people are needing something to make themselves feel good so I’m putting together at-home facials,” she said. “You can do it with your friend or mother-daughter. It’s something to smell the smells and feel the feels. We also have people messaging that they’re out of (beauty) products, so I’m able to make appointments to get it to them.”
For Grand Junction resident Robert Chillino, who operates a one-man general contractor business in town, issues dealing with the pandemic have been more about the economy than the virus itself.
Because of fears about what the economy will look like after the current crisis passes, he’s already lost three lucrative jobs.
“One was a massage therapist place,” Chillino said. “They were doing a remodel, building some new rooms inside. They didn’t even want to sign their lease for the building anymore because they’re scared to start anything with such a hands-on business. A lot of people are just afraid to spend money.”
Unlike Goss, Chillino does have at least some smaller projects he’s been hired to do, but it’s nothing like things usually are this time of year. Thanks to a fairly busy winter, which generally is his slow time, he was able to earn some income. But now with spring, when things start to pick up, he’s unsure what will happen for his immediate future.
Like many in his industry, Chillino is hoping that orders to work from home for many Colorado and U.S. workers will lead them to decide to get some long put-off projects done, such as remodeling that kitchen or laying a new wood floor.
“I’ve had a couple of other jobs here and there, but people don’t want to spend any money,” he said. “I am getting some little jobs. I just installed flooring for somebody, but this week I’ve been working on my own home projects. With people having to stay at home, I’m hoping with more people around at home, maybe they will want to get some home projects done.”
Getting the word out about it all, however, isn’t easy. He hasn’t updated his webpage in about a decade, but he does maintain his Facebook page — Silk WoodProducts — fairly regularly, and is relying on it to help attract new business.
Meanwhile, there are numerous workers who are considered essential who are finding that they, too, are having issues dealing with the current crisis, and they have jobs.
From rail workers to postal carriers to security officers, each has a variety of concerns, not the least of which are fears they might contract the virus just by doing their jobs.
“Railroad workers are essential to keeping America’s supply chain open, whether it’s delivering freight to warehouses with the paper towels or with the canned goods,” added Carl Smith, Colorado director of the SMART Union, which represents rail and transportation workers.
“Railroad workers are a critical part of what’s keeping this country moving right now,” Smith added. “But right now, my members are going to work in railroad depots all across the state that aren’t necessarily being cleaned appropriately or regularly to meet basic requirements for the current crisis. We’re 24-hour workers, we’re shift workers. Our facilities aren’t being taken care of by some employers at all locations the best that they can.”
In recent weeks, Dennis Dougherty, executive director of the Colorado AFL-CIO, has been busy trying to highlight to policymakers and the public the plight workers in those and other industries are facing because of the pandemic.
These are people who largely go unnoticed, but they are the ones who are keeping our communities safe or connected with the supplies people need, he said. For some, it’s a lack of protective gear or disinfection supplies. For others, it’s concerns over child care, paid sick leave or being laid off.
“The Colorado AFL-CIO represents 185 affiliate unions and 130,000 union workers across the state,” Dougherty said. “At this time, people’s health, livelihood and ability to provide for themselves are at stake. There have already been layoffs and job losses in the auto industry, service sector, manufacturing and entertainment, and low-income workers have been disproportionately impacted.”